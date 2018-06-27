Enchanted Kingdom brings in the magic of learning

Say hello to early wake-up calls to prepare for school! Yes, vacation’s over and school’s back, but that doesn’t mean fun time is over.

Learning doesn’t have to be tiring or draining. Let Enchanted Kingdom (EK) show you the fun in learning with their enchanting classroom and edutainment programs.

Studies show that having fun and enjoyment are essential in learning. When students are having fun, they become curious and ask questions, and when those questions are answered, they acquire new knowledge.

This is advantageous for long-term memory, since it is tied together with the memories they associate from their experience. The EK’s Enchanting classroom and edutainment programs make use of the park and its offerings as an alternative classroom, with the help of entertainment intertwined with education in promoting creativity in learning.

Advertisement

Experience the fun in learning with the different themed zones, rides and attractions, and more! Here are some of the EK’s edutainment programs:

Animal encounters. Experience becoming a zookeeper by watching and participating in EK’s animal encounters.This is an opportunity for the students to know and interact with some exotic animals in a safe environment. They can learn of their natural habitat and the proper ways to nurture them, plus they can pose for a photo with the Burmese python, the African tortoise or our very own Philippine eagle owl, to name a few.

Botany in the park. The EK is home to animals, as well as over 50 species of plants and trees. Flowers contribute to the overall beauty of the park, and trees protect the guests from the harsh rays of the sun. Spot various plants and animals, as you roam around and learn what else they contribute to the park.

The physics behind the rides. Even the rides serve as learning tools, especially in physics. This makes use of the whole park as one huge classroom. This serves as an educational approach to learning about the fundamental physics concepts. Take a look at the ride’s components and movements to understand the laws and principles of Physics. This is what makes learning extra special!

Agila: The EKsperience. This ride is the EK’s latest attraction, which not only takes the name of being the pioneer flying theater in the Philippines, but also brings pride to Filipinos. The guests will truly appreciate and take in the country’s beauty from a bird’s eye view.

With Agila, guests will learn geography, as they fly over the country’s majestic mountains, breathtaking beaches and incredible islands in the comforts of their own seats. All these and more are currently being offered at the EK. A EKsplora kit patterned on the K-to-12 curriculum is provided as a helping tool to supplement the students’ trip. The EK ensures the comfort, safety, and learning of the students.

For more information, visit www.enchantedkingdom.ph.