Employers, worried by inflation, seek fuel excise tax suspension

THE rising inflation is now sending shivers down the spine of employers, and they are now recommending the suspension of the excise tax on oil to temper the cost of transport and power.

In a statement, the Employers Confederation of the Philippines (Ecop) raised concern over inflation’s shooting up to 6.4 percent in August. The group said it is alarming that the Philippines now has the highest inflation rate in Southeast Asia.

“On a year-to-date basis, inflation is now at 4.8 percent, well above the BSP [Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas] target of between 2 percent and 4 percent for 2018. Among

countries in Southeast Asia, we have the highest inflation rate in the region,” the statement read.

“It is expected that the BSP will again increase interest rates during its September meeting, perhaps by as much as 50 basis points. This will only escalate borrowing costs further,” it added.

Employers also expect transport and power costs to go up, as global oil prices remain high. The deterioration of the peso, on the other hand, could only compound the cost problems of employers even more, they said.

However, what worries employers most is the impending response of the labor sector to inflation, which is to file petitions for an increase in minimum wage.

“Further, there is anxiety on the part of business that wage boards might even grant an excessive salary hike to show compassion to labor and shift the burden to employers. Granting such a petition will hurt the very engine that fuels economic growth in this country and will not help the more than 2 million jobless, the self-employed and the underemployed,” the statement read.

“Business, too, is equally affected by the inflation arising from the high cost of production, and the wage boards must be cautioned in granting such a non-correctible salary hike. Given all these and the seeming endless distractions and noises from the political front, there is really a basis for concern among employers and investors alike,” it added.

The Ecop argued that the government can enact nonmonetary measures to curb inflation. The surging price of rice, for one, is a supply and logistics issue, it pointed out.

“Rice import restrictions have caused the price of rice over the years to remain high. Equally disturbing is that the supply, and eventually the price, of this commodity are also affected by the smuggling operation in the south,” employers said.

To resolve the rice issue, Ecop told the National Food Authority and the NFA Council “to get its act together immediately” to restore a stable—and free from weevil—supply of the

staple nationwide.

Suspend excise tax

The employers’ group, as a final resolve, wants the government to suspend excise tax on petroleum products in the next two years. The Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law imposed petrol excise tax of up to P6 over the next three years: P1 this year, P2 next year and P3 in 2020.

While it would be difficult and unproductive to reverse TRAIN and delay the implementation of TRAIN 2, the government can consider suspending any further automatic increases in taxes on petroleum products in the coming years, as originally proposed, according to Ecop. “This will temper further increases in the cost of transport and power and most importantly, rein in inflation expectations,” employers said.