Embattled CJ Sereno keeps an eye on ‘rogues in robes’

Now facing impeachment, Chief Justice Maria Lourdes A. Sereno also demonstrated her resolve to discipline erring justices, judges and other members of the Judiciary.

Based on the Supreme Court’s (SC) records, a total of 25 judges from various courts around the country were sanctioned by the SC due to different infractions from January to June 2017.

Out of the 25 judges, one was dismissed from the service; 10 were fined, three were suspended and one was reprimanded. There were 11 Court of Appeals (CA) associate justices charged with administrative cases, six of them have already been dismissed.

The data also showed that, for the same period, a total of 113 administrative cases were filed against justices and judges. A total of 120 cases, some of which have been filed prior to 2017, were already decided. Out of the 120 cases decided, 99 were dismissed, eight admonished, benefits of two judges were forfeited, one was dismissed from the service, 10 were reprimanded and three were suspended.

In 2016 a total of 45 erring judges were sanctioned by the Court, four of them were removed from the service, nine judges were suspended and four others were reprimanded.

The campaign to cleanse the Judiciary also covers practicing lawyers and employees.

Based on the records, two lawyers have been disbarred from January to June 2017; 15 have been suspended from the practice of law; eight have been suspended from the practice of law and notarial practice; four have been suspended from notarial practice; three have been reprimanded; five have been admonished and sternly warned; 16 lawyers were fined; and three were ordered arrested and detained.

In 2016 the Court disbarred 16 lawyers and suspended 76 others from the practice of law after finding them guilty of various administrative offenses.

Also last year, a total of 10 lawyers were suspended from both the practice of law and notarial practice, while four were suspended from notarial practice.

There were also 18 lawyers who were reprimanded by the Court last year, while 113 were fined and five others ordered arrested or detained. One lawyer was censured, and one was fined and reprimanded.

From January to August 15, 2017, 16 SC employees were reprimanded with warning for committing several administrative offenses; 12 were suspended with warning; two were immediately terminated of casual employment; and two were dropped from the rolls due to absence without leave.

A total of 263 lower court personnel were charged with administrative complaints last year, with 204 being sanctioned by the Court.

A total of 16 court employees were dismissed last year; four were admonished; the benefits of seven court employees were ordered forfeited; 51 were fined; 116 reprimanded; and 15 others suspended.

It can be recalled that, in her speech during the Oath Taking Ceremonies of the Successful 2016 Bar Examinees last May 22, Chief Justice Maria Lourdes A. Sereno reminded members of the Bar to “uphold the rule of law with integrity and professionalism, and to exercise the privilege of being members of the Bar, not with self-interest foremost but with unswerving dedication to the interests of the nation, the people and the public good.”