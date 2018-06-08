Elite foreign field out to stop Weiss in Legazpi Xterra

BRADLEY WEISS braces for a tougher, rougher challenge from an elite international cast out to foil his record bid in the Xterra Off-Road Triathlon, which makes its grand return to Legazpi City in Albay on June 17.

But while the South African ace stressed his readiness to take on his fellow Xterra warriors in the grueling 1.5-km swim/28-km mountain bike/8-km trail run event looking for a third straight victory after reigning in 2015-16, he also expressed his excitement racing on a course that features a breath-taking view of the majestic Mayon Volcano.

“I can’t wait to race again on such a dramatic scenery. It’s really going to be fun and memorable experience racing at Mount Mayon, a very well-known volcano,” Weiss said.

The event, presented by the City of Legazpi and produced by Sunrise Events Inc. (SEI), was actually scheduled in March but was moved in light of the recent irregular behavior of Mayon Volcano, giving the cast more time to prepare for the demanding challenge in the premier off-road triathlon.

Also on tap in the event, held as part of SEI’s decade of triathlon staging, are the duathlon (2-km run/14-km bike/4-km run) and the lite Xterra (750-km swim/14-km bike/4-km run).

Weiss is actually gunning for a follow-up to his Xterra Danao City victory in April but the veteran campaigner remains wary of the field that includes New Zealand’s Sam Osborne, who placed second in Danao; third-placer Kieran McPherson, also of New Zealand; 2016 Xterra Asia-Pacific titlist Ben Allen of Australia; Japanese Takahiro Ogasawara, the 2016 Xterra Saipan winner; Akihiro Maeda, also of Japan; Kiwis Alex Roberts and Olly Shaw; and local ace Joseph Miller.