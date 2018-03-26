Edwards, not Brownlee, suits up for Ginebra

BARANGAY Ginebra tapped Shane Edwards as its reinforcement for the Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup, dropping top choice Justine Brownlee, who has committed himself to another league.

The 6-foot-8 former Cleveland Cavaliers and Alaska Aces journeyman will play for the crowd darlings in the mid-season tournament sans Brownlee, the Gin Kings’ go-to guy who is under contract with Asean Basketball League team Alab Pilipinas.

Edwards played only nine games for the Cavaliers on a 10-day contract. He suited up for the Aces as a replacement for injured Rob Dozier in 2016 and had an outstanding performance of 22.1 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Brownlee is expected to don Barangay Ginebra colors when the ABL playoffs end in May. Alab Pilipinas is in contention for a playoff run with its current 14-6 won-loss slate, good for third place in the nine-team league.

Talk ’N Text is also bringing National Basketball Association-caliber reinforcement Jeremy Tyler for the second conference.

Tyler played for Golden State and Atlanta, before bringing his wares in Chine, Australia, Israel and Japan.

The 6-foot-10 Tyler is expected to make an immediate impact for the KaTropa, who have not won a championship since the 2015 Commissioner’s Cup.

The imports roster has started to take shape with Vernon Macklin playing for Magnolia, Arinze Onuako for Meralco, Malcolm White for GlobalPort, Jarrid Famous for Blackwater and James White for Phoenix.

CJ Aiken (Kia) and Arnett Moultrie (NLEX) will make their debuts in the league.

The Commissioner’s Cup will open April 21.