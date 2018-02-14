Edsa Monument being restored by NHCP, German firm

FOLLOWING the successful restoration of Rizal Monument last December, the world-renowned Edsa People Power Monument this time gets a makeover in time for the 32nd anniversary of the People Power Revolution on February 25.

In partnership with the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP), Kärcher is conducting the restorative cleaning of the iconic monument that was established to commemorate the peaceful revolution in 1986.

This activity, which started on Monday and is ongoing until February 15, is part of the German company’s ongoing cleanup drive to restore national historical landmarks internationally.

The cleaning professionals of Kärcher—similar to what they did in the national hero’s monument in Manila—are using its steam-cleaning machines to remove the dirt and pollution that accumulated at the memorial throughout the years.

Kärcher Philippines Country General Manager Zurich Fernandez takes pride on being tapped twice to undertake such initiative.

“We at Kärcher are deeply honored once again to work together with the NHCP in this project,” he said.

Designed as a symbol of hope and beacon of freedom, the top executive noted that the People Power Monument is among the most enduring legacies of the Filipino spirit.

“[It’s] showing how in the midst of turbulence and conflict, a whole nation can become one,” Fernandez said. “[So] we assure everyone that we will help NHCP in any way to provide the utmost of care to the monument.”

Located at the corner of Edsa and White Plains Avenue in Quezon City, the People Power Monument is a sculpture designed by Eduardo Castrillo to commemorate the 1986 People Power Revolution. It became open to the public in 1993. Based in Winnenden, Germany, Kärcher is the world’s leading provider of efficient, resource-conserving cleaning systems that cover home and professional cleaning.

It now has over 12,000 employees in 67 markets under 110 subsidiary companies, and provides global service and support through its estimated 50,000 service and sale points.