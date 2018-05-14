‘Edong’ Angara, pillar of legal profession, educator and solon, 83

FORMER Senate President and BusinessMirror columnist Edgardo J. “Edong” Angara, distinguished as the longest-serving post-Edsa senator, died last Sunday morning of heart failure. He was 83.

News of his demise was tweeted by his son, Sen. Juan Edgardo M. “Sonny” Angara, thus: “Sad to say my father, former Sen. Edgardo Angara, passed on from this life this morning at the age of 83, from an apparent heart attack.”

The younger Angara said funeral arrangements for his father are still being made. The Senate will, following tradition, hold necrological rites for Angara, but exact details will be known only when the Senate resumes sessions on May 15, according to Majority Leader Vicente C. Sotto III.

The elder Angara, one of the founders of Angara Abello Concepcion Regala & Cruz Law (ACCRALAW), a top law firm where he was a partner, variously served in government posts, such as University of the Philippines president, executive secretary, agriculture secretary and multiterm senator after mentoring many young lawyers who later on became famous civil servants themselves. Among the most notable young lawyers who came from his Accra stable were former Makati congressman and now Permanent Representative to the United Nations Teodoro “Teddyboy” Locsin (also a BusinessMirror columnist) and Sen. Richard J. Gordon.

It was as senator that Angara became best known as he authored and/or championed landmark laws with far-reaching impact on broad sectors, notably the law granting senior citizens, or Filipinos 60 years old and above, substantial discounts on food, medicine and a wide range of services; the law mandating hospitals to provide for nursing mothers; and sweeping reforms in academe.

The elder Angara was elected to the Philippine Senate for four six-year terms, serving as a legislator for 23 years. He also served as president of the University of the Philippines (1981-1987); delegate to the 1971 constitutional convention (1970-1972); secretary of agriculture (1999-2000) and Executive secretary (2001).

Besides being a Founding Partner at ACCRALAW, he was also founding President of the ASEA Law Association; past president of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines and the Philippine Bar Association.

When he retired from government service, Angara engaged in various professional and charitable pursuits, serving as patron of sports, culture and the arts.

He oversaw the projects and programs of the Angara Centre for Law and Economics, a think tank founded in his honor by the Faculties of Law and Economics of the University of the Philippines.

Angara chaired the PinoySport Foundation, which successfully brought the world-famous soccer club, Real Madrid, to train select Filipino coaches and students, even as he had also been busy helping promote the development of his home province in Baler, Quezon.

An avid student of history, especially on the Philippines’s relations with its former colonizer Spain, he spearheaded the construction of the Manila-Acapulco Galleon Museum as chairman of the Museo Del Galleon foundation, proudly presiding at its soft launch at the sidelines of the Philippines’s hosting of the Asean Summit and Related Meetings in late-2017.

As chairman of the Laban ng Demokraktikong Pilipino, Angara sat as a member of the Executive Board of the Centrist Democratic International, the biggest political alliance.