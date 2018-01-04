‘Economy should not surprise regulators in 2018’

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is confident of meeting what challenges lie ahead and bared the recent adoption of a suite of measures both actual and prospective to help insulate the economy from external shocks.

‘In a recent speaking engagement, BSP Governor Nestor A. Espenilla Jr. acknowledged that while there are challenges in the economic horizon, the monetary authorities cannot live on an “alarmist mind-set” and vowed to address each challenge promptly and effectively this year.

The risks to continued growth of the $305-billion economy this year pertain in part to so-called overheating presented by accelerated lending that coincides with the period of aggressive and deliberate fiscal expansion necessary to make long-haul growth possible in the first place.

Such risk has caught the attention of the International Monetary Fund and appropriately flagged it at the conclusion of its Article Four Consultations with the Philippines in November last year.

“While the coming year is likely to bring continued challenges for the Philippines, we are well-placed to deal with these challenges,” Espenilla said.

“We try very hard to be proactive. We carefully survey the landscape for potential threats. We ensure that our tools to deal with them remain sharp. We strive to stay on top of developments, and to always be prepared, so that we can address risks appropriately and in a timely manner. Our intention is to continue laying down foundations for the economy to withstand potential shocks,” Espenilla quickly added.

According to the Central Bank governor, the initiatives include, among others, the launching of the enhanced government securities eligible dealers program designed to support secondary market liquidity, enhance the financial market infrastructure, increase the volume and consistency of Treasury primary issuances and issuance of improved interest rate benchmark guidelines.

While the local currency, the peso, has posted more recent gains versus the US dollar, Espenilla said the BSP will continue to pursue a flexible exchange rate as its first line of defense against potential shocks in the foreign exchange market this year.

“Maintaining a flexible and market-determined exchange rate can better insulate our economy from external shocks that could disrupt the pace of economic growth,” he said.

“We are currently drafting further amendments to adopt similar measures [on foreign exchange liberalization] on trade and nontrade transactions, and on foreign investments,” the governor added.

Espenilla also said the BSP “will not rest on its laurels in the coming year” and expressed confidence the economy would grow at the rate anticipated by the economic managers without exposing consumers to unwarranted price increases.

“We have remained vigilant and proactive as we launch new and ambitious reform initiatives. These provide the solid foundation for confidence in our prospects for 2018 and beyond,” Espenilla said.

Espenilla was sworn in as BSP governor in July last year, replacing two-term former BSP chief Amando M. Tetangco Jr.