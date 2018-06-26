‘Economy can hurdle short-term peso woes’

THE peso will continue to weaken in the coming months on the back of the country’s widening trade deficit, according to local economists.

This, as a local investment firm said on Tuesday the country should not be worried about the volatility in its local currency, even if the peso has been hitting its lowest value in 12 years.

In a commentary about the peso movement, First Metro Investment Corp. (FMIC)—the investment banking arm of the Metrobank Group—said while the weakness of the peso may seem negative, its impact in both the short and medium term is positive.

The local currency continued to slide further on Tuesday, closing at a 53.47 level, from the previous day’s 53.44 to a dollar. The total traded volume for the day was at $429.82 million, slightly down from Monday’s $449.2 million, data from the Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP) show.

FMIC’s commentary is a seeming response to the rising concerns of local and international analysts after the peso crossed the 53 territory in mid-June.

“If we take a longer view, the peso has actually appreciated by only 4.6 percent from 2004 to June 13, 2018, while our neighbors Indonesia and Vietnam had large

cumulative depreciations in excess of 40 percent during the same period. Malaysia also shows net depreciation during the period,” FMIC, in partnership with the University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P) said in the commentary.

Economists unfazed

Economists gave assurances on Tuesday that while the peso may continue to weaken, it should still not be a cause for “too much worry” since the peso is expected to appreciate toward the end of the year.

Ateneo Center for Economic Research and Development (ACERD) Director Alvin P. Ang said their forecast places the peso at an average of 52 to the greenback but this may likely be revised upward after August.

“There are always winners and losers in the depreciation of the peso. Exporters, OFWs [overseas Filipino workers], and BPOs [business-process outsourcing] will be the winners while importers are the losers,” Ang said. “The trade deficit will weaken the

peso further.”

Ang said they will revise their forecast after the release of the second quarter economic data, mainly the National Accounts of the Philippines (NAP), which is set for August 9.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed that the country’s trade deficit in the first four months of the year reached $12.2 billion.

In April the country’s trade deficit reached $3.62 billion, higher than the $1.55-billion deficit in April 2017.

“For the first four months, this amounted to $12.2 billion, which if multiplied by three [simple annualization] yields $36.6 billion—over 20 percent higher than a year ago,” FMIC and the UA&P said.

“However, this should not be viewed too badly as imports of capital goods [additions to productive capacity] have shown robust growth,” they added.

54 to the dollar

Meanwhile, Emilio S. Neri Jr., lead economist of the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), said he expects the peso to weaken to around 54 to the dollar by the third quarter.

However, Neri said this will appreciate to 53 or lower to the dollar by year-end, depending on global oil prices and how markets react to trade war concerns.

“It’s a concern but should not be a cause for much worry. Year-to-date 6-percent appreciation is still considered normal under an environment of rising global interest rates,” Neri said.

“It’s really higher global oil prices, problems with domestic food supply, and the transitory impact of TRAIN which have been the major drivers of higher inflation recently,” he added.

UnionBank Chief Economist Ruben Carlo Asuncion said the depreciation of the peso will continue, mainly because of worries surrounding the possible trade war between the US and China.

Nonetheless, Asuncion said the country’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals will allow the Philippines to be resilient to these kinds of volatilities in the global market.

The negative view

Local economist Calixto V. Chikiamco has a different view. He said the peso decline will translate to higher costs of water, oil and electricity, which will experience forex adjustments due to a weaker peso.

Chikiamco said while the weak peso was expected to benefit exporters, this has not been able to prevent the country’s balance of trade (BOT) deficit from widening.

He added that the Central Bank’s targets for the balance of payments deficit have been breached and the current accounts (CA) and balance of payments (BOP) deficits are also widening.

“The peso will continue to fall if the US Fed keeps raising interest rates as expected,” Chikiamco said. “We should increase FDI in large numbers to finance the growing CA, BOT and BOP deficits.”

Chikiamco said, however, this is difficult to do because foreign investors are concerned about the uncertainties over TRAIN 2, as well as federalism and political noise.

By political noise, he means the President’s declaration of Boracay as a land reform area; the ouster of former Chief Justice Maria Lourdes A. Sereno; and “alleged abuses of human rights.”

The Central Bank’s view

Earlier this month, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Nestor A. Espenilla Jr. said the country’s central monetary authority is “very comfortable” with the local currency’s level, as things are “just normalizing” with the peso.

In his most recent statement on monetary policy, however, Espenilla took a stronger tone, saying the Monetary Board “emphasized the BSP’s continued vigilance against developments, including excessive peso volatility, that could affect the outlook for inflation,” adding that they are prepared to take further policy action as needed to achieve price and financial stability objectives.

This is the first time this year that Espenilla mentioned something about the local currency in his post-monetary policy meeting statement.

FMIC continued to argue that the peso depreciation has positive effects for the local economy, including a weaker currency’s ability to discourage imports and produce more exports, thus, reducing the trade deficits over the medium term.

“And because of the increase in production locally, it will boost employment generation,” the firm said.

FMIC also said the peso weakness will boost the peso income of Filipinos living off migrant workers’ remittances.

“There are about 10 million OFWs [overseas Filipino workers], and with an average family size of 4.6, the peso slide benefits some 46 million Filipinos,” FMIC said.

“Add to that the number of families dependent on exports, which account for 30 percent of GDP [gross domestic product], plus those that supply raw materials to exporters, we can easily conclude that a vast majority of Filipino families benefit from the higher peso-dollar exchange rate,” it added.

Alarm bells

In a statement, FMIC and UA&P said in June 11 the peso breached the 53 level and two days after, the peso further slid by 5.8 percent.

With this, FMIC and UA&P said foreign analysts have already raised alarm bells. But overall, the weak peso’s impact will be net positive for the country.

FMIC and UA&P estimated that a 10-percent peso depreciation could lead to a 0.5 percent, while a 6-percent depreciation could lead to 0.3- percent increase in inflation.

“Consumers of imported goods are mostly those that belong to higher-income classes,” FMIC and UA&P said. “While the current weakness of the peso might seem negative, its impact in both the short and medium term is net positive.”

US economy factor

Meanwhile, FMIC and UA&P said that apart from the selling off of peso-denominated stock and bond investments by foreigners, the weak peso was being caused by the strengthening of the US economy.

FMIC and UA&P said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects that the US economy will grow 2.9 percent this year from 2.3 percent last year.