ECCP’s second networking night a success

THE European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) held its second networking social on September 26, which had various business executives, expats and other ECCP members mingling and enjoying the night away.

Around 100 attendees representing various companies and industries attended the event. Guests got to enjoy the cozy networking affair, thanks to the free-flowing cocktails served, along with good music and appetizers.

Many from ECCP’s growing roster of members graced the event as well. In attendance were representatives from Rockwell Land Corp., premium member Mighty Corp., HMR Auctions, Quisumbing-Torres Law Firm, Trends & Concepts, as well as friends and partners from the European-Philippine Business Summit. ECCP newcomer Marcventures Holdings Inc. and premium member Diageo were event partner and beverage sponsor, respectively.

This was the second networking social event the organization has had, with the first one in August.

Until the next ECCP networking social…. Cheers!