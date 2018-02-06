Ebondo triple-double lifts CEU

Rod Ebondo flirted with a triple-double and Centro Escolar University (CEU) came away with a lopsided 105-88 victory over Che’Lu Bar & Grill San Sebastian on Tuesday in the Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup at Pasig Sports Center.

The Revellers had no match for Ebondo, who chalked up 28 points, 23 rebounds,and eight blocks in a sterling performance that highlighted CEU’s second win in as many games.

He was not alone though. Ebondo got tremendous support from Orlan Wamar (18 points), Rich Guinitaran and Judel Fuentes, who had 14 points apiece.

“Ebondo played his A-game,” remarked coach Yong Garcia, visibly pleased with the way his 22-year-old slotman led the team.

But what made Garcia even happier was the support the bench provided to their workhorse center.

“Hopefully, we could play this way in our succeeding game,” Garcia said.

Ebondo scored 11 of his points in the first half and with Guinitaran and Fuentes also hitting their marks, CEU built a 51-42 lead at the break.

Alfred Batino pulled Che’Lu Bar & Grill-San Sebastian within 57-64 midway in the third quarter before Ebondo sparked a 13-4 run as the Scorpions extended their lead to 77-61 late in the period.

CEU shot 42 of 79 attempts, including 12 of 31 from three-point range to cushion their 21 turnovers.

Che’Lu Bar & Grill-San Sebastian picked up its second loss and fell to a 2-2 record.

The Revellers had a 15-5 advantage off turnover points and had a 48-36 lead on points in the paint. But their 35 of 98 shooting throughout the game couldn’t save them from another heartbreaking defeat.

Kent Ilagan paced Che’Lu-San Sebastian with 19 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals while Allyn Bulanadi chimed in 13 markers off the bench.