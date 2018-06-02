Easy Pleasers

The month of June (or August, depending on which school) means the start of the school year for the majority of students in the Philippines. As a parent, it also means a break from the activities (and additional expenses) of summer. The start of school brings a little more normalcy, a bit more routine to our days. A big part of that daily routine for most moms—and a few dads—is making baon.

Unlike our Western friends, baon in the Philippines doesn’t involve spreading peanut butter and jam or some bologna and cheese on some bread. To those who still make their kids’ lunches, making baon means a substantial meal of rice and a viand or two. While a fried hot dog or spam might cut it, I’d like to think parents of today wouldn’t feed their kids junk every day. Of course, we don’t always have a lot of time in the mornings, and the quick tapa or corned beef for baon is inevitable. But on the other days when we’d like our kids to have something healthier and freshly cooked for lunch, I have a few recipes that are inexpensive, quick to make and much better than anything out of a can.

Salted Egg Fried Chicken

Ingredients

6 pcs boneless chicken thighs sliced in half or thirds

2 tbsp flour

1 tbsp cornstarch

to taste salt and pepper

oil for frying

4 pcs salted duck egg yolks

1 head garlic, peeled and minced

3 tbsp butter

1/4 cup picked malunggay leaves

Procedure

Season chicken with salt. Dredge chicken in a mixture of flour, cornstarch, salt and pepper. Fry chicken in oil until golden and crispy. Set aside. In another pan, heat butter and add garlic. Mash salted duck egg yolks with a fork and add to the pan. Sauté and mash yolks until smooth and mix well with the butter and garlic. Add malunggay leaves. Place fried chicken pieces in the pan with the sauce and toss to coat evenly. Serve over steamed rice.

Chicken Satay Rice

Ingredients

6 pcs boneless chicken thighs sliced in half or thirds

1 tbsp turmeric

1 tbsp garlic, minced

1 tbsp ginger, minced

1 tbsp lemongrass (white part), minced

1 tbsp onion, minced

1 tbsp oil

1 pc kaffir lime leaf

1 cup coconut cream

2 tbsp peanut butter

1 tbsp sugar

to taste salt

Procedure

1. In a wok, heat oil. Season chicken pieces with salt and fry for a minute or two.

2. Next add turmeric, garlic, ginger, onion, lemongrass and kaffir lime, continue frying for a minute. If you want a bit of spice, add a chopped chili or two.

3. Pour in coconut cream and stir in peanut butter and sugar.

4. Continue simmering on low until chicken is cooked and sauce has thickened.

5. You can adjust the thickness of the sauce by adding a bit of water if it dries up.

6. Check seasoning and add salt if needed.

7. Serve on top of steamed rice.

“Claypot” Chicken Rice

Ingredients

6 pcs boneless chicken thighs sliced in half or thirds

2 pcs Chinese sausage

2 stalks leeks

3 pcs fresh shiitake mushrooms

2 tbsp chopped garlic

2 tbsp chopped red onion

1 tsp minced ginger

3 tbsp oyster sauce

1/2 tsp white pepper

1 tbsp sesame oil

2 tbsp cooking oil

Procedure

1. Sauté Chinese sausage in oil for a minute. Add leeks and mushrooms and continue frying on low heat for 2 more minutes. Set aside.

2. In the same pan, add chicken, garlic, onion, ginger, oyster sauce, pepper and sesame oil.

3. Add 3 tbsp of water and simmer on low heat, covered until chicken is cooked through.

4. Remove cover and add sausage/leek mixture back and continue cooking until sauce has dried up.

5. Serve on top of steamed rice.