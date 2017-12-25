Duterte’s son quits Davao City vice-mayor post over shabu and Palace pictorial issues

DAVAO CITY—The son of President Duterte has resigned his vice-mayoralty post here on Christmas Day, shortly after he presided over the special session of the City Council on Christmas Day to declare a state of calamity in the city.

Paolo Z. Duterte read a one-page note at the lower podium and in halting statement said he was resigning as vice mayor “effective today, December 25.”

The resignation, the younger Duterte said, was meant to “protect my honor and that of my children.”

Paolo cited a string of incidents that led him to decide to resign, like the grilling in the Senate over his alleged role in the smuggling attempt of a P64-billion shabu shipment at the Bureau of Customs, and his quarrel with his daughter apparently over the latter’s posting of her predebut photographs inside the Malacañan Palace.

Paolo said these “recent unfortunate incidents in my life” have been closely tied to his first marriage that ended in separation.

The President’s critics have been trying to center on Paolo to pin down his father, and issues included the son’s alleged illegal-drug use in the past.

Paolo Duterte immediately left the City Council building, tailed by his sister, Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who appeared at the City Council to earlier express her gratitude for granting her request to declare a state of calamity in the city over the flood that inundated parts of the city late last week.

Mayor Duterte-Carpio said it was also unfortunate that she could not intervene in the decision, saying his brother’s decision was beyond her line of work.

She said Councilor Bernard Al-ag, who acts as the majority leader, would replace her brother in case of a finality in the resignation of her brother.

The City Council convened for a special session on Monday to tackle her request to declare a state of calamity in the city after 25 riverside and low-lying barangays were flooded last Friday triggered by Typhoon Vinta.

Some 18,603 families were affected, she added.

Last Saturday the New City Commercial Center (NCCC) shopping mall went up in smoke and killed 37 call-center agents and took firefighters more a day to contain the fire.

The NCCC shopping mall is the most frequented shopping mall by middle- and lower-income families south of downtown.

In a related development, Justice Secretary Vitaliano N. Aguirre II has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) last Sunday to launch an investigation into the fire that gutted the NCCC Mall where at least 37 people perished.

Aguirre ordered Justice Undersecretary Raymund L. Mecate to communicate with NBI Director Dante A. Gierran to probe the fire that gutted down the shopping mall.

The order was given for the NBI to determine the presence of any criminal liability which led to the fire and the loss of lives.

The NBI was also ordered to file the necessary charges against any parties deemed to be responsible.

“We want the NBI to be involved with its own probe. Their findings will enable us to make those responsible fully accountable before our courts via the criminal cases that will be filed. By punishing those responsible, we can set an example to others so that, hopefully, there will be no repetition of these tragedies,” Aguirre said in a news statement.

Aguirre also called on the public to pray for the victims “in this moment of grief.”

“Foremost, we offer our solemn condolences to the families of those persons who lost their lives in this very unfortunate incident. The loss of lives and the resulting damage caused underscore the need to determine if someone is at fault and should be held criminally liable,” Aguirre added.

“It is for this reason that I have ordered the NBI last night to conduct a probe to determine the criminal culpability of those responsible. For now, I respectfully request everyone to continue praying for all those affected by this tragedy,” he added.

The fire broke out past 9 a.m. last Saturday at the third floor of the NCCC Mall.

The fire incident occurred while Davao City is still reeling from the damage brought by the onslaught of Vinta.

Mayor Duterte-Carpio, who earlier visited the site and met with the families, said the city government would extend assistance to the families.

