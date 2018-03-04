Duterte’s re-extension of dela Rosa’s PNP term draws mixed reactions from police ranks 

Something unprecedented happened at the Philippine National Police (PNP) a few days ago when Director General Ronald dela Rosa announced that his extended term as chief of the organization has been re-extended by President Duterte even before he could fully serve it.

The second extension to be exact—for an “indefinite” period to borrow the quoted word of dela Rosa, who is known as the “Rock” owing to his imposing physique—made history for both dela Rosa and Duterte, as this is the first time that a PNP chief has been extended twice on an expiring term.

For those who are closely following developments in the organization, which is racing to make Duterte’s promise of ridding the country of illegal drugs a reality, the repetitive extension elicited both positive and negative connotations for the 180,000-strong organization.

Some even conjured beliefs that the President may be up to something, that he needs somebody he can deeply trust to command the PNP.

Good and bad moves

One police official views the re-stretched term of dela Rosa, which the PNP chief sees as a reaffirmation of Duterte’s “trust and confidence” on his capability to steer the PNP amid its campaign against illegal drugs and the ongoing internal cleansing, as a good move for the PNP.

“It will afford the chief PNP the full leverage to follow through and put finishing touches to his programs, especially on the war against drugs and in cleansing the organization of undisciplined members,” he said. “With his indefinite term, there should be no reason he will not succeed.”

The statement jibes with dela Rosa’s earlier view on his extension, which, for him, even comes as a sort of pressure.

“That’s the essence of it. That is why you have been extended in order to work, so you should not fail the President. It is not good that you will just enjoy the trust and confidence of the President without delivering, that’s a bad thing. You really have to deliver, that is why we will have to intensify further the war on drugs,” the ranking official, who requested anonymity, said.

On the other hand, another policeman sees the decision of Duterte to recycle dela Rosa’s extended term as conveying a bad message to the PNP, particularly on the issue of leadership and professionalism, although he recognized such a decision is truly a presidential prerogative.

The policeman said that in continuously putting the center of gravity to just one man, the President is delivering the message that he trusts no one but dela Rosa, and believes that he is the only one capable of leading the PNP, which is bad for the organization since it is composed of 180,000 members and officers.

The message also cascades down the ranks: That men and women must gravitate toward dela Rosa if they want to move up or get sensitive positions.

“The decision stunts the growth of the PNP, both morally and professionally. It goes against the ‘tradition of merits and demerits’, which is the traditional bedrock of promotion and designations in the organization,” the policeman said.

Since the operative words are trust and confidence, of course, the PNP chief also designates people who have his trust and confidence to key positions, and it comes just as the PNP is waging its campaign to instill discipline and professionalism within its ranks.

However, dela Rosa, anticipating such a backlash, said he would not be another Fabian Ver, referring to the late chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, who appointed favored officers to top posts in the military and let them hold on to it during the country’s darker years.

He also said the extension and re-extension only work for his position, meaning the old rules apply to other PNP officers.

As a rule, every commander or officer must move from his or her post every two years, dela Rosa said.

Distressing decision

The PNP chief understood that his extended term’s re-extension will not please some of his subordinates, including maybe those who were eyeing to succeed him. He, however, could not go against the wish of Duterte, and this is not a tough act to follow.

Still, he is banking on the professionalism of his fellow senior officials, emphasizing that becoming a PNP chief is a destiny.

“I know that those who were supposed to replace me are very professional. They can take and take because they know that becoming the chief PNP is destiny, that cannot be [a mere end result of] personal ambition,” dela Rosa said.

“I only have the biggest respect for them and I know that they also respect me, even some of them are my upperclassmen. They know that this is not my wish, it is the President’s desire, it is his prerogative, and you cannot question that,” he added.

Dela Rosa also knows that his extension could only be for a period of one year since under the law, the President can only extend the term of the head of the PNP for a maximum period of one year.

Against his wish

To dispel notions that he was basking under the glory of his term’s re-extension, dela Rosa said that Duterte’s decision frustrated him and his family, although they also know that they could not say no to the President to continue serving the country.

Before the decision was reached and announced, the PNP chief said he was already looking forward to a much relaxing vacation with his family.

“If you would tell me that I am raring to go after my extension, I am not. I am raring to retire, I wanted to relax, but I could not just leave the President if he still wants my service. I could not leave him,” dela Rosa said.