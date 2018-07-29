Duterte urged to clamp down on erring miners

A private think tank is calling on President Duterte to clamp down on erring mining companies for destroying the environment and compromising the country’s natural resources.

Terry Ridon, convenor of Infrawatch PH, an infrastructure-oriented think tank, said in a statement that Duterte “needs not look too far” since the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) already has a list of erring mining companies.

Ridon, formerly a member of Duterte’s cabinet as head of the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor, cited Duterte’s policy pronouncement during his third State of the Nation Address where he again chided the mining industry for causing environmental destruction.

Ridon said the President only needs to revisit the list created by former DENR Secretary Regina Paz L. Lopez and determine whether the mining companies in the list have already undertaken measures to protect the environment and contribute to what the President has said as “what needs to be given to my countrymen.”

“It’s clear that the President made no distinction on who are the irresponsible miners—whether large-scale or small-scale mining—the policy direction of the President is to preserve the environment and contribute to what the people truly deserve. Anyone operating below this standard should be shut down and have its license revoked,” Ridon said.

More than the payment of taxes, mining companies should also determine whether their activities are truly acceptable to communities within their mining areas.

“We have heard the repeated complaints about indigenous communities being displaced to accommodate mining concessions. Consistent with the President’s pronouncements, the people’s lives should be front and center in any policy related to mining activities,” Ridon said.

While Duterte was vocal about the environmental destruction attributed to irresponsible mining, close to two dozen miners who were recommended for closure or suspension may eventually go scot-free with the result of a Mining Industry Coordinating Council (MICC) third-party review, which found that only four of 27 miners failed its audit.

While the DENR has yet to come up with its own findings, Secretary Roy A. Cimatu said the MICC review findings will be taken into consideration once the DENR harmonizes the results of the mining audits.

Cimatu has been visiting mines in various parts of the country to personally inspect how miners are doing business. He said the DENR is seriously looking at reinventing mining to do away with the destruction caused by open-pit or surface mining method.