Duterte to issue ‘mother of all executive orders’ to govern Boracay devt

THE mother of all executive orders (EO) to govern the development of Boracay will be issued soon by President Duterte.

This developed as the Department of Tourism (DOT) projected arrivals in the world-renowned resort island in Aklan would reach P2.2 million in 2018.

Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo and Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu disclosed that they would recommend a new EO for President Duterte to sign, during their visit last week to Boracay, which consistently ranks among the most popular beaches or islands in the world.

“The focus of the EO will resolve the issues pertinent to Boracay,” said Cimatu, who noted that a number of EOs have already previously been issued but were never fully implemented or followed.

One of these was EO 706 issued by former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo on January 18, 2008, which directed the tourism secretary as chairman of the then-Philippine Tourism Authority (PTA) to take control over Boracay, and ordered the mayor of Malay to “suspend the issuance of building permits for any structure on Boracay Island unless approved by the chairman of the PTA and the governor of Aklan as Chairman of the Aklan Provincial Tourism Development Task Force.” The PTA is the forerunner of the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza), the infrastructure arm of the DOT.

A ranking DOT source who was present during the closed-door meetings on the island between the two Cabinet secretaries with Aklan Gov. Florencio Miraflores, Malay Mayor Ciceron Cawaling and representatives of other relevant government agencies, told the BusinessMirror “it’s technically a new EO. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources, DOT and Tieza have already prepared their own versions of the EO. The Secretaries will assign people who will reconcile all drafts to come up with one EO, which will be signed by President Duterte, Asap.”

Teo added that the new EO would likely expand the membership of the interagency task force that would oversee the development of Boracay. In 2004 Arroyo also issued EO 377, which created an Eminent Persons Group from the private sector to oversee the “sustainable development” of Boracay.

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Boracay has been urging the creation of the tourism authority that would take over Boracay and oversee its development. (See,“Boracaynons skeptical of government promise to solve island’s nagging issues,” in the BusinessMirror, January 19, 2018.)

Meanwhile, during last week’s news conference on the island, DOT Regional Director for Western Visayas Helen Catalbas said that despite the recent flooding incident on the island due to Typhoon Urduja, “there were minimal or no cancellations [of bookings from tourists].”

In 2017 over 2 million tourists went to Boracay, up 17.6 percent from the arrivals in 2016. Data from DOT-Region 6 showed about 49 percent of the 2017 arrivals in Boracay were foreigners, while the rest were Filipinos. Also, the data showed the top source markets for tourists in Boracay last year were China at 375,284; followed by South Korea at 356,644; Taiwan, 40,802; the United States, 22,648; Malaysia, 20,585; the United Kingdom, 17,416; Saudi Arabia, 15,944; Australia, 15,365; and Russia, 14,074.

Overseas Filipinos, or those residing or working abroad but still carrying Philippine passports were 42,060. Boracay continues to be the top destination for local and foreign tourists, according to Marlene Dado Jante, president of the Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA).

In PTAA’s news conference to announce the 25th Travel and Tour Expo from February 9 to 11 at the SMX Convention Center, she said “Boracay is still the No. 1 destination,” but the group is heavily promoting other destinations, as well, especially in Mindanao.

The continuing surge in foreign arrivals in Boracay may be attributed to the increasing number of direct flights between China and specific Philippine destinations. At the PTAA news conference, Philippine Airlines Assistant Vice President for Passenger Sales Antonio Herrera said: “China is already very, very aggressive in chartering flights, especially to Caticlan, to the Visayas region, and we’re open to this.”

He added that charter flights from several points in mainland China to Kalibo, Aklan, “will continue then points also to Bohol, Puerto Princesa…because the Chinese want to explore. They want to go to the Philippine beach destinations, so any place they want to charter, we’re open.”

Close to 400 exhibitors will be participating during the TTE in February, including the biggest airlines, hotels, resorts, theme parks and cruise lines worldwide. It will feature all the tourism stakeholders in the country, embassies and national tourism organizations, she added.

“Over the years, the Travel Tour Expo has prided itself as the one-stop shop for all the travel needs of our countrymen. We intend to keep and even exceed that commitment in February,” Jante added.

She said “we have asked the airlines to give us the lowest rate at the expo, also the resorts. This is really the time for the public to get the lowest possible rates [for their holidays].”

She added a trip to Boracay inclusive of roundtrip airfare, for instance, and a two-night stay can be had for P2,800 per person. To Hong Kong, Jante said they have a P7,000 package, while in Taipei, as low as P8,000 per person, also inclusive of roundtrip airfare and a two-night hotel stay. “PAL is offering us a very good deal. Also, our suppliers abroad are offering us very reasonable rates.”