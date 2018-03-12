Duterte to induct 106 PNPA grads on March 23  

President Duterte will officially induct 106 members of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) “Maragtas” Class of 2018 as commissioned officers in the police, jail on March 23 in Camp General Mariano Castañeda in Silang, Cavite.

Seventy six of the graduating cadets will join the Philippine National Police, while 13 will serve in the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, and 17 in the Bureau of Fire Protection.

The Maragtas Class of 2018 is composed of 79 males and 27 female graduates. Topping the class is 24-year-old Police Cadet Fritz John Napalinga Vallador of Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental, who will receive the coveted Presidential Kampilan Award and a Plaque of Merit from Duterte.

Graduating second is Police Cadet Francis Pang-ay Fagkang, 24, of Sacasacan, Sadanga, Mountain Province, who will receive the Vice Presidential Kampilan Award and a Plaque of Merit from Vice President Maria Leonor G. Robredo.

Graduating third of this class is Police Cadet Jess Torres Agustin of Anchokey, Kabayan, Benguet, who will receive the Secretary of the Interior and Local Government Kampilan Award.

The other graduating cadets in the top 10, and in the order of merit, are Police Cadet Jesstony Fabro Asanion from Barangay Bulawon, Santa Cruz, Zambales; Fire Cadet Myrick Aquino Paldingan from Mankayan, Benguet; Police Cadet Christian Villacarlos Juego from Barangay Salawag, Dasmariñas, Cavite; Police Cadet Cherry Mae Lumogda Montaño from Barangay Fatima, General Santos City; Police Cadet Stephen Torrevillas Abrica from Basak, San Nicolas, Cebu City; Jail Cadet Arjay Marcaida Cuasay from Barangay Marcelo, Parañaque City; and Police Cadet Maricar Sison Ansus from Barangay Salvacion, Bacon, Sorsogon City.

PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa presented the 10 top performers of the PNPA class to the media on Monday at Camp Crame.

PNP spokesman Chief Supt. John Bulalacao said all of the 106 graduating members of the class will be conferred with the degree of Bachelor of Science in Public Safety (BSPS) upon graduation and will be appointed to the initial rank of inspector in their respective service bureaus.

Meanwhile, dela Rosa also formalized on Monday the promotion of 670 personnel based at the national headquarters who were promoted to the next higher rank under the 2017 regular promotion program.

Bulalacao said the 670 policemen were among the total of 9,853 PNP personnel from different units and offices nationwide who were qualified for promotion.

At the National Capital Region Police Office, Director Oscar Albayalde also administered the oath taking of 66 newly promoted policewomen and 462 others.