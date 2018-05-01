Duterte to distribute land deeds in Mulanay, Quezon

AN official of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) said President Duterte will lead the distribution of the Hacienda Matias to farmer-beneficiaries in Mulanay, Quezon province, on May 2.

David Erro, DAR undersecretary for policy, planning and research, said a total of 654 hectares of agricultural land in Barangay Butanig, Sitio San Francisco, Quezon, would be distributed.

Hacienda Matias is a hot spot as far as the DAR is concerned because of the strong resistance of the landowners and the defiance of other claimants to the distribution of the hacienda to identified beneficiaries of the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (Carp).

The area is also considered by the military as an “NPA-infested area” citing the presence of New People’s Army guerrillas operating in the area.

In July 2015 it took heavily armed policemen and soldiers to force their way to Hacienda Matias to reinstall 20 beneficiaries previously issued with certificates of land ownership award by the DAR. The farmers left their CARP-awarded lands in June that year because of alleged threats and harassment perpetrated by the hacienda’s landowners.

DAR officials then vowed to distribute the (Cloas) and install the farmer-beneficiaries after that. However, no Cloa distribution or installation of farmer-beneficiaries took place.

At a news conference in Quezon City on Monday, Erro said a total of 402 individual Cloa will be distributed to a total of 386 beneficiaries.

Hacienda Matias, which is approximately 1,715.98 hectares, is owned by the Matias family and have been covered by CARP since 2004.

According to Erro, the distribution of Cloa will be participated in by the President and members of his Cabinet. The distribution is in consonance with the order of Duterte to Agrarian Reform Secretary John R. Castriciones, according to Erro. The DAR has been distributing Cloa twice a month since Castriciones took the helm of the DAR, he added.

Meanwhile, Erro said the DAR is also moving to place government-owned agricultural lands in Mindanao under CARP.

In the next few weeks, he said a stakeholders’ summit will be conducted by the DAR to identify possible areas that can be distributed by the agency.

“There are many areas in Mindanao that are agricultural and can be covered by agrarian reform,” he said.

However, he added that areas already covered by a certificate of ancestral domain title or those being claimed by indigenous peoples as part of their ancestral domain will not be included.