Duterte tells government officials to protect other top tourist destinations in PHL

President Duterte’s threat to close Boracay is a “wake-up call” to all government officials to protect the country’s tourist destinations, Presidential Spokesman Harry L. Roque Jr. said on Thursday.

Roque issued the statement following the Department of Tourism’s (DOT) pronouncement that two resorts could be shuttered if they do not put in place a proper sewage-disposal system.

“I think what the President said regarding Boracay is equally applicable to all other islands,” he said.

Duterte also threatened to shut down Boracay if the environmental issues are not addressed in six months. “The President gave [Environment Secretary Roy A.] Cimatu six months to give a final recommendation on possible solutions to prevent the further deterioration of Boracay,” Roque added.

Cimatu had announced he will give erring establishments in Boracay two months to address their violations.

“[Mr. Duterte] did mention that Boracay was very dirty, and that he was putting the blame on local government officials, because it is the local government officials that implement relevant laws and regulations on the protection of the environment,” he said.

Roque clarified that the President issued his statements regarding Boracay not because he wanted to damage the reputation of island but because he wanted to preserve the country’s tourist destinations. Boracay is recognized as one of the best islands in the world.

Aside from Cimatu, Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo was also tasked by Duterte to address the problems of the popular tourist destination.

Teo said the DOT will open a Compliance Monitoring Office on the island to ensure that tourism establishments there are operating “according to the standards set for the purpose

of making the island more competitive in the domestic and international markets.”

She also ordered Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Authority to ensure the speedy completion that its P716-million drainage project to address the flooding problem on the island.

Solving Boracay’s woes

Cimatu is prodding the local government of Malay in Aklan to help address the environmental problems besetting the country’s top tourist destination.

In a statement, the chief of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) admitted that the local government unit (LGU) has jurisdiction and supervision over Boracay and is the primary government unit responsible for ensuring that all laws, including environmental laws, are enforced.

Cimatu earlier declared that erring establishments have two months to institute corrective measures, or they will face closure.

“The local government of Malay has direct jurisdiction and supervision over Boracay. It is the primary government unit responsible for ensuring that all laws, environmental or

otherwise, are executed and followed,” Cimatu said.

The DENR chief issued the statement on Wednesday afternoon a day after issuing a strong statement that he will not hesitate to issue closure orders to those found violating environmental laws, particularly the Clean Water Act.

Cimatu has been tasked by President Duterte to address the environmental problems besetting Boracay in six months. As such, the environment chief said he expects the local government, which has jurisdiction over Boracay Island, “to give its all-out support for the DENR and other concerned agencies for them to meet the deadline set by the President.”

Owners of hotels, resorts and other business establishments on Boracay Island have issued adverse reactions to the plan to shut down the island tourist-destination, saying it will render tens and thousands jobless and basically kill the local economy of Malay, Aklan.

The former Armed Forces chief said that within the next six months, the DENR will lead the “transformation” of Boracay, starting with the removal of illegal structures that largely contributed to environmental problems facing the island paradise.

Cimatu said he favors a moratorium on the construction of new buildings and the opening of new business establishments, especially in the beach area.

“We have to go back to the core of the problem which is the strict enforcement of all existing laws and the protection of the environment,” Cimatu said.

He has already instructed DENR Region 6 Director Jim Sampulna to evaluate the 300

establishments and if found violating the laws and regulations, to immediately issue notices of violation (NOV).

Currently, 51 establishments have been issued NOVs for violating Chapter 5, Section 27 of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act 9275, or the Clean Water Act of 2004.

The law requires all commercial and residential establishments to dispose of septic waste through a treatment facility.

“Let this Boracay issue serve notice to local governments, businesses and residents of other tourism destinations to strictly follow all our laws.

Let us not allow the other beautiful and pristine islands in the country to suffer the fate of Boracay,” Cimatu said.

The DENR and the Aklan provincial government also ordered stakeholders in Boracay to fix the resort-island in time for an annual festival dubbed as LaBoracay on May 1. Sampulna said he will also coordinate with all concerned government agencies to expedite the process of cleaning up the island.

Last week President Duterte threatened to shut down Boracay, which he described as a “cesspool,” following reports that thousands of establishments there have no proper sewage-treatment facilities and are directly discharging their untreated wastewater into the sea.

Aklan Gov. Florencio Miraflores said the Boracay Island Water Co. has already been told to fix all clogging pipes connected to them.

“The Aklan provincial government is donating P10 million to help them in their endeavor,” Miraflores said.

The donation will also be used to cut off illegal sewage connectors.

With Jun N. Aguirre