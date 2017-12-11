Duterte seeks 1-year martial-law extension in Mindanao

President Duterte has asked Congress to extend martial law in Mindanao for another year, in a bid to crush the communist and extremist rebellion in the island.

In his letter to Senate President Aquilino L. Pimentel III and House Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez, the President appealed to Congress to prolong military rule in Mindanao. He cited the continued recruitment of the Islamic State (IS) and the heightened offensives of the New People’s Army (NPA) in the island as reasons for his request.

Duterte said he received a letter last Monday from Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana recommending the continued imposition of martial law in Mindanao for one year, from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018. The recommendation was made to “ensure the total eradication of [the] Daesh-inspired Da’awatul Islamiyah Waliyatul Masriq [DIWM], other like-minded local and foreign terrorist groups and armed lawless groups, and the communist terrorists and their coddlers, supporters and financiers.”

“The security assessment submitted by the AFP [Armed Forces of the Philippines], supported by the Philippine National Police [PNP], highlights certain essential facts that I, as Commander in Chief of all Armed Forces of the Philippines, have personal knowledge of,” the President said.

According to Duterte, the extremist threat in the southern third of the country remains to be high, in spite of the deaths of Isnilon Hapilon, self-styled leader of the IS in Southeast Asia, and the Maute brothers, leaders of the Daesh-inspired Maute Group. He said at least 185 persons listed in the martial-law arrest orders are still at-large and they might be in the process of regrouping and consolidating their forces.

He added, DIWM members are reported to be strengthening their radicalization activities in Central Mindanao, particularly in Maguindanao, North Cotabato, Sulu and Basilan. “These activities are geared toward the conduct of intensified atrocities and armed public uprisings in support of their objective of establishing the foundation of a global Islamic caliphate and of a [local caliphate] not only in the Philippines, but also in the whole of Southeast Asia,” the President said.

He also noted the alleged planned bombings in South Cotabato of a certain Turaifie group. Turaifie is reported to be the successor of Hapilon as leader of the IS in the Philippines and in Southeast Asia.

Duterte also pointed to the continued violent activities of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters in Maguindanao and North Cotabato and the Abu Sayyaf Group in Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi and Zamboanga Peninsula. The two groups were behind numerous attacks against government troops and civilians.

Above all terrorist groups, it is the NPA that the Chief Executive considers as the largest security threat in Mindanao. The NPA and its ideological arm, the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), were recently declared as terrorists by the government, following a series of encounters between soldiers and NPA units resulting to dozens of casualties from both sides.

“Last, but certainly not the least, while the government was preoccupied with addressing the challenges posed by the Daesh-inspired DIWM and other local terrorist groups, the New People’s Army took advantage of the situation and intensified their decades-long rebellion against the government, and stepped up terrorist acts against innocent civilians and private entities, as well as guerrilla against the security sector and public and government infrastructure, purposely to seize political power through violent means and supplant the country’s democratic form of government with communist rule,” the President said.

Duterte added the NPA is responsible for at least 385 atrocities in Mindanao, which claimed the lives of 42 soldiers and wounded 61 others. He added the communist group also killed 23 civilians, including a policeman and a four-month-old infant in an ambush in Talakag, Bukidnon on November 9.

The President also claimed the NPA carried out at least 59 arson activities in Mindanao, which resulted to a loss of P2.2 billion worth of properties, mostly owned by big businesses. “Of these, the most significant were the attack on Lapanday Food Corp. in Davao City, on April 9 and the burning of facilities and equipment of Mil-Oro Mining and Frasec Ventures Corp. in Mati City, Davao Oriental, on May 6, which resulted in the destruction of properties valued at P1.85 billion and P109 million, respectively,” he said.

He added extending martial law in Mindanao will support efforts of the government to suppress the CPP-NPA in the island. “These recent developments involving [the communists] forebode another year of intensified armed hostilities, which, together with other security concerns described above, continue to make Mindanao a hotbed of rebellion,” Duterte said.

He assessed a martial-law extension in Mindanao will help security forces “quell completely and put an end to the ongoing rebellion in Mindanao and prevent the same from escalating to other parts of the country.” He also said prolonging military rule and the suspension of the writ of habeas corpus in the island will enable the government to pursue its rehabilitation program for Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, and efforts to promote stable socioeconomic growth and development.

If Congress approves the request, Duterte will become the first president in the post-Marcos era to declare martial law due to the communist insurgency. Ferdinand E. Marcos in 1972 placed the country under military rule in the face of social unrest, primarily due to the rise of the CPP-NPA in the countryside.

On the other hand, human-rights group Karapatan questioned the President’s appeal to extend martial law in Mindanao. Karapatan said the military already declared victory against the Maute Group in October, so why then is the President still asking for an extension.

“What then, is the basis for extending martial law for another year? This is a dangerous precedent that inches the entire country closer to a nationwide declaration of martial rule,” Karapatan Secretary-General Cristina E. Palabay said.

Karapatan claimed there were at least 29 victims of extrajudicial killings since the declaration of martial law in Mindanao on May 23. The group said most of the victims were members of peasant group Kilusang Mambubukid ng Pilipinas, which is active in the campaign for genuine agrarian reform.

Palabay argued activists and progressive groups will most likely be at the short end of the stick if military rule in the southern third of the country is prolonged. “Another year of martial law will not be beneficial to anyone, except the fascist military dogs and their equally proudly fascist leader,” she added.

Joint session

The 17th Congress may likely hold a joint session on Wednesday to discuss the proposed extension of martial law in Mindanao, Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas said on Monday.

“Our session officially ends on Wednesday,” he said.

The Congress is expected to go on Christmas break on December 15 and will resume on January 15, 2018.

President Duterte signed Proclamation 216, imposing martial law and suspending the writ habeas corpus in Mindanao on May 23 following the attacks of the Maute Group in Marawi City.

Section 18 of Article VII of the Constitution empowers the President to declare martial law and suspend the writ of habeas corpus only “in case of invasion or rebellion, when public safety requires it.”

In a special joint session, the House of Representatives granted the extension of martial law until December 31 on President Duterte’s request.

Violation

Meanwhile, Rep. Edcel C. Lagman of the First District of Albay questioned President Duterte’s request for Congress to extend martial law in the entire Mindanao for one more year.

According to Lagman, the 1987 Constitution imposes for the limited grounds and duration of martial law and its extension. “Malevolent perpetuation of the subjugation of the supermajority in Congress by the President even against the unequivocal provisions of the Constitution protecting civil liberties and the rule of law,” he said.

“Blatant mockery of the liberality of the majority of the Supreme Court in upholding the President’s past questionable actions,” Lagman added.

The lawmaker said the Constitution provides that martial law can only be declared and its extension authorized in case of invasion or rebellion when public safety requires it. “Where is the actual invasion or actual rebellion in Mindanao?” Lagman asked.

“Since the original or initiatory declaration of martial law is limited to not more than 60 days, it stands to reason that any extension is subject to the same constraints with respect to duration and grounds,” he said.

Lagman added there is no more factual basis for the extension of martial law in Mindanao after President Duterte declared the liberation of Marawi City from rebels and terrorists.

He said the PNP and the AFP recommended the extension of martial law in Mindanao for another year purportedly to contain continuing threats by terrorists.

“This is not a constitutional ground because threat or imminent danger of an invasion or rebellion has been removed as a ground for martial law in the 1987 Constitution for being self-serving, contingent and even nebulous,” he added.

“It is even arguable that not more than one extension is allowed because a series of extensions would violate the constitutional intent for a limited martial law duration, and the phraseology of the Constitution only authorizes the extension of ‘such proclamation’ (original declaration), but not any extension thereof,” Lagman said.