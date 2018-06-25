Duterte remark on ‘stupid’ God was simply exercise of his freedom, say Palace lawyers

AFTER President Duterte came under fire anew for his attacks on the Catholic church – this time calling God “stupid” – Palace Spokesperson Harry L. Roque, Jr. and Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador S. Panelo defended the President, saying he has the right to express his personal belief.

Roque also disagreed that the President’s latest statements contradicted his claim last week that he respects the Catholic Church.

“Individuals are entitled to their personal beliefs. That is the nature of freedom of religion. There are two aspects of freedom of religion. Number one, is the liberty to believe; and number two, is the anti-establishment clause,” he said. “All of us have the right to have belief and all of us also have the right not to have any beliefs.”

Roque said it is more important to focus on why the President is “angry” with the Catholic Church. He repeated what the President had repeatedly claimed: he was allegedly molested at a young age by a priest .

“Probably, it’s time that we address this issue of young boys being molested in the Catholic Church. Maybe it’s needed that a victim becomes President so that this would be brought up in public, be discussed and be given solutions,” Roque said in Filipino.

The controversial statements of the President drew the ire of religious groups and even the public, as well as senators Panfilo M. Lacson, Antonio F. Trillanes IV and Risa Hontiveros.

Lacson said in a statement that he will side with God and choose him over the President. “May God forgive the President for his negative comments about God,” Lacson said, adding he hoped Duterte will “atone for his sins.”

Responding to Lacson’s comment, Roque said, “History will show that he will remain a very strong ally of the President. They have the same politics as the President.”

Meanwhile, Panelo said the President did not call God “stupid.”

“What he said was the theory of creation as expounded by the writers of the Bible is a stupid proposition. In other words, he is questioning the logic behind the theory of creation as advanced by the theologians,” he said.

“The President cannot be divested of his right to express his opinion on matters of religion, politics and matters he deems fit to express upon, a constitutional right given to every citizen, just because he is the President. He has as much right to the freedom of speech and of expression [that is] constitutionally guaranteed the ordinary person.”

In fact, Panelo insisted that the President has publicly declared that he believes in the existence of one Sovereign God.

“The President is not blaspheming God. How can an act of meaningful introspection and search for truth in religious tenets be characterized as an act of irreverence or sacrilege? The President is simply posing an honest question as regards the logic or rationale behind the theory of creation.”

This is not the first time that the President made controversial remarks about God and the Catholic Church.

In April, he even presented a matrix of alleged illicit affairs of Fr. Mark Anthony Ventura, the priest who was gunned down just after celebrating Mass in Cagayan.

In numerous speeches, the President even referred to Pope Francis and the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines as “son of a whore.”

About 8 in 10 Filipinos are Catholic, making the nation of more than 100 million people Asia’s bastion of Christianity.