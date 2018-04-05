Duterte OKs replenishment of NFA rice stockpile, abolishes NFAC

President Duterte has approved the National Food Authority’s (NFA) 500,000-metric ton (MT) rice importation to revitalize its nearly-depleted stockpile, sources told the BusinessMirror.

Sources privy to the meeting between Mr. Duterte and rice traders said the NFA importation will be divided into batches.

The initial 250,000 MT will be imported within the month via government-to-government (G2G) scheme to immediately beef up the NFA’s bufferstock, which has sunk to a four-decade low of 200,000 bags.

Meanwhile, the remaining 250,000 MT would be purchased by the NFA via government-to-procurement scheme (G2P), which would be in preparation for the lean months, sources added.

“NFA Administrator Jason Aquino requested for the importation of 500,000 metric tons to increase their bufferstock. He recommended that the initial 250,000 MT be imported via G2G to replenish their stocks immediately, while the remaining half would be bid out via G2P in preparation of lean months,” the source said.

“The President approved right there and then the importation fo 250,000 MT via G2G” the source added.

Duterte has also ordered the abolition of the National Food Authority Council (NFAC) for reportedly delaying the 250,000 MT rice importation of the NFA, according to the sources.

“[Duterte] was angry at the NFA Council. He questioned them why is the rice importation delayed when in fact he has alreay given a directive to fast-track the importation,” the source said.

Duterte also ordered to return the NFA, together with the Philippine Coconut Authority, National Irrigation Administration, and Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority, under the helm of the Department of Agriculture.

The sources said Duterte will issue corresponding executive orders to formalize his pronouncement soon.