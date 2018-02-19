Duterte not diluting EO on contractualization

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Monday allayed fears of labor groups that the new executive order (EO) on contractualization to be signed by President Duterte will be a “watered-down version” of the draft they submitted.

DOLE Undersecretary Joel B. Maglunsod said that, as of Monday, Malacañang has yet to make any changes in the draft EO submitted by labor groups to Duterte during their meeting earlier this month.

“The President remains committed to signing the executive order…based on our previous conversation, he is convinced about the sentiments of the workers. Hopefully, this will not change,” Maglunsod told reporters in an interview.

Maglunsod, however, admitted there is still a possibility that Duterte could consider other versions of the EO, although he quickly added the chance for this remains remote.

“The understanding of the President during the dialogue [with labor groups] is that this [labor-endorsed EO] is the final version endorsed by workers and the Department of Labor and Employment,” Maglunsod said.

He also noted the draft EO has not received any official opposition from employers’ groups.

Labor leaders are scheduled to meet with Duterte on March 15 anew to discuss the draft EO and other labor-related issues.

Maglunsod made the assurance on Monday after labor coalition Nagkaisa and militant labor group Kilusang Mayo Uno issued a joint statement opposing the “watered-down version” of the EO.

Both labor organizations said they will be holding more mass actions in the coming days, including the launch of a petition signing today to generate more public interest in the matter to compel Duterte to immediately sign the EO.

Labor groups earlier said Duterte no longer has any reason not to sign their draft EO after they decided to recall their position banning all forms of contractualization.

Under the draft EO, contractualization will be prohibited except for certain professions, which will be decided by the National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council.