Duterte nets $1.25-B new investments from India trip

INDIAN businessmen will bring in $1.25 billion worth of fresh investments to the country this year as part of the expanding trade relations between Manila and New Delhi under President Duterte.

According to Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez, the government was able to secure investment commitments amounting to $1.25 billion, or P63.58 billion, from Indian businessmen after the Philippine delegation held negotiations with them. “We had a series of meetings with big and major conglomerates in India, especially those with special interests in operating in the Philippines and those with intention either to expand or to enter the Philippines in terms of investment,” he said in a news briefing on Thursday.

He added these investments go beyond the country’s usual trading activities with India. A total of nine investment proposals—seven letters of intent and two memorandums of understanding (MOU)—were submitted to the Department of Trade and Industry.

The investments were on information technology and business process management (IT-BPM), software development, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, tourism and wellness. Lopez said these investments are expected to generate a total of 10,000 jobs.

Lopez said the government was also able to accomplish the President’s goal of improving trade on medicines with India. “In particular, special emphasis was given—aligned with what the President intends to achieve in this visit—[on strengthening] the trade on pharmaceuticals to ensure that Filipinos will have better, easier access to affordable, quality drugs,” he said.

“We highlighted that the medicines coming from India are not only affordable, but also with high efficacy, very effective. They are, in fact, the biggest exporters of medicines to the United States and the European Union,” Lopez added.

The trade chief also disclosed that Duterte floated the idea to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of allowing Indian pharmaceutical firms to start manufacturing in the country.

Should this take place, Lopez said India can make use of the country to export medicines to its markets in East and Southeast Asia. To ensure the efficient and synchronized delivery of investments, Manila signed a MOU with New Delhi on investments. The MOU intends to provide practical investment information to enterprises, assist interested investors and promote investments.

On the other hand, the MOU between the National Association of Software and Services Cos. and the Information Technology and Business Processing Association of the Philippines (Ibpap) was extended to further advance cooperation on IT-BPM industry. The MOU aims to provide mutual assistance for the promotion and development of the global IT-BPM industry, through regular consultation and complementary efforts.

Letters of intent to establish or expand business in the country were submitted by Interglobe Air Transport Ltd., Interglobe Technologies, KG Information Systems Private Ltd.; Ibpap; The Farm at San Benito; and Hinduja Global Solutions. Lopez said The Farm at San Benito committed $30 million, or P1.5 billion, for an expansion project that will need 500 workers, while Hinduja vowed to bring in $20 million, or P1 billion, for a venture that will produce 2,000 jobs.

A letter of intent was also transmitted by Adani Green Energy Ltd., expressing its desire to expand operations in the country. The expansion, according to Lopez, is expected to amount to as much as $1 billion and will generate 3,000 jobs.