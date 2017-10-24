Duterte mutes voice of some agencies in Neda Board

President Duterte has removed 11 members of the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Board in a bid to streamline the decision-making process of the committee that he chairs.

Under Administrative Order (AO) 8, the President has slashed by half the number of members of the Neda Board. A total of 11 heads of agencies were removed from the committee tasked to decide on major social and economic-development plans and policies of the government.

Pursuant to the AO, the Neda Board will now be composed of the President as chairman, the socioeconomic planning chief as vice chairman and the executive secretary, Cabinet secretary, deputy governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, chairman of the Mindanao Development Authority and the secretaries of budget, finance, public works, transportation, energy and trade as members.

The secretaries of interior, agriculture, environment, science and tourism will no longer participate in the Neda Board meetings.

Also removed were the chairman of the Metro Manila Development Authority; chairman of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council; secretary of the Presidential Communications Development and Strategic Planning Office; undersecretary of the Presidential Management Staff; governor of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao; and the president of the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines.

Duterte said the Neda Board shake-up is part of the administration’s policy “to streamline the decision-making process in the bureaucracy”. With the reorganization, he hopes the Neda Board will be able to deliver “a more effective and speedy disposition of matters presented for their approval”.

On top of the Neda Board shakeup, the President has also reactivated the Neda Board Executive Committee, also with him as the chairman. The socioeconomic planning chief will also serve as vice-chairman, while the Executive secretary, Cabinet secretary and the secretaries of finance and budget will sit as members.

The Neda Board Executive Committee has the capacity to “provide policy direction and resolve policy issues” without the need to convene the whole of the Neda Board.

Under the AO, the Investment Coordination Committee (ICC) was also reorganized, with the secretary of agriculture stripped of an ICC seat. The Executive secretary, Cabinet secretary and the secretary of energy, on the other hand, were granted membership in the ICC. The finance chief remains to be the chairman, with the socioeconomic planning chief as cochairman.