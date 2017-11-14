Duterte, Modi bilateral talks centered on entry of cheap Indian medicines

President Duterte is determined to allow Indian pharmaceutical companies to enter the Philippine market, citing the need for affordable and effective medicines at a time Filipino households are spending more for health.

In his bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday night, the President said he intends to bolster what is already a “good relationship with India,” especially on trade. He said he wants to begin this renewed trade ties by allowing Indian pharmaceutical companies to open branches in the Philippines.

“We want to discuss trade relations further and especially [on] the most important one…and I’m happy that you’re here, because we can’t find the medicines, and you have it [in] India. [You have medicines] people can really afford to buy,” Duterte said.

The President added India has produced medicines at the cheapest price, hitting the United States for exporting “very, very expensive” pharmaceutical products.

“You know, you bring or you go to any other place, [like] America, [their] medications and tablets, it’s very, very expensive,” Duterte lamented to Modi.

The President also told Modi to visit the country some other time, and bring along Indian businessmen interested to enter the Philippine market. He said he will be happy “to see you building an investment that would include the medicines,” among others.

“I’m more interested really in the medicines because we are a poor country. But you know how it is with America, they don’t believe in generics because they do not make money, so it’s very expensive really actually,” Duterte said. “If there is an investor that could be interested, an Indian citizen of yours who would want to venture in our place, we would be happy.”

To jump-start negotiations, the President instructed Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III, Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol, Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez and Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque III to begin discussing with their Indian counterparts how to boost trade relations between Manila and New Delhi.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Filipino households saw their out-of-pocket expenditures for health go up by 52.4 percent in 2016. The PSA also reported households spent P342 billion for their various health needs, such as medicines, food supplements, pharmaceutical products and diagnostic needs, among others, in 2016.

The increase in out-of-pocket expenditures contributed to the 10.5-percent hike in the total health expenses of P655 billion in 2016, from P593 billion in 2015. This summed up to a contribution of 4.5 percent to the country’s GDP.

The PSA reported most of the out-of-pocket expenses were allocated to hospitals at 41.1 percent, or P259 billion, while pharmacies followed at 27.5 percent or P173 billion.

Aside from improving trade relations, the bilateral meeting between Duterte and Modi saw the exchange of memorandums of understanding on defense; agriculture and related fields; foreign services; and cooperation in the field of micro, small and medium enterprises. The President also held bilateral meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. Duterte and Abe witnessed the exchange of notes on the Metro Manila Subway project, Arterial Road Bypass Project Phase 3 and socioeconomic development program.

On the other hand, Moon said he hopes Filipinos can take time to visit South Korea in 2018 for the Winter Olympics. “I hope that many Filipinos can visit [South] Korea for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games next February, and enjoy the winter in [South] Korea.”

In the bilateral meeting between the President and Medvedev, the two leaders committed to carry on with the growing trade and defense relations between Manila and Moscow.