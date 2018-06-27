Duterte invited to attend Pope’s Day celebration at Papal Nuncio’s residence

Vatican’s representative to the Philippines has invited President Rodrigo Duterte to attend the Pope’s Day Celebration on Friday at the Papal Nuncio’s residence in Manila.

This was announced in a press briefing on Wednesday by Pastor “Boy” Saycon, a member of three-man committee that the President formed to talk in his behalf and engage in a dialogue with Church and other religious groups.

In a bid to ease the tension between the Church and the government after the controversial tirades of the President against God and the Catholic Church, the President formed the committee on Tuesday. The two other committee members include Presidential Spokesman Harry L. Roque, Jr. and Foreign Affairs undersecretary Ernesto C. Abella.

Roque also confirmed this invitation from Papal Nuncio to the Philippines Italian Archbishop Gabriele Giordano Caccia but he said he does not know yet if the President’s schedule will permit him to go to that event.

“I think there’s an invitation which was issued for the President to attend the…Pope’s Day celebration at the Papal Nuncio’s residence,” he said in the same briefing in Greenhills. “And I do not know if the President will ask the three of us to go to represent him. But I would check first because apparently the invitation was forwarded to the Department of Foreign Affairs so I will call the office if there’s any information on this invitation.”

Bishop Bro. Eddie Villanueva and other leaders of evangelistic churches are urging the President to issue a public apology to God.

But Roque said the God he knows will not demand a public apology.

“The God that I know is a God of love. He is too big for any words that may come from the mouth of a mortal,” Roque said. “My God will not demand a public apology. He is a God of love, and He would wish healing for everyone.”

In a speech in Davao last Friday, the President drew the ire of religious groups and even the public, including senators for his statements about calling God “stupid” and his remarks on the Catholic faith.

Malacanang has since defended the President for his statements, saying it is his right to express his own beliefs.