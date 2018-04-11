Duterte hometown could showcase country’s first rapid-bus transit system

DAVAO CITY—A global positioning system (GPS)-linked bus in Lasang heads off to the next station in Bunawan—around 3 kilometers away—to fetch passengers queuing up at the station, which has a big rectangular monitor that flashes the expected time of arrival of the bus from Lasang.

At the west end of the highway in Toril, one bus just took off toward Dumoy, at the crossing highway at Dacoville Subdivision, where the Toril bus driver is informed by his monitor that passenger traffic is building up ahead of the morning shift for factory workers.

Later in the day, the drivers of these buses may have to skip some stations when station checkers send messages of scarce passenger volume, while the succeeding stations flash signals of high passenger volume. At highway intersections, electric tricycles keep shuttling people to the station and back to the different subdivisions and office buildings along the interior villages formerly served by the defunct jeepneys.

This is the likely picture of the streets here once the rapid bus transit system covering a 43-km stretch of highway from Lasang in the north to Toril in the west is implemented in lieu of the jeepneys by 2020.

Jeepneys by that time would have been scrapped already in favor of the more than 1,000 bus units to be fielded, all units already equipped with the electronic installations to connect it to more than 30 bus stations and to the traffic lights system.

“The stations are equipped with electronic monitors and real-time phasing of bus schedules,” City Planning Chief Ivan C. Cortes said.

These stations, as well as the buses, are linked to the entire rapid-bus transit system that was eyed for testing and implementation here and in Cebu City.

While Cebu would have been the earliest to make it, its narrow streets inherited from the Spanish colonial era thoroughfares made it scrapped the project, he said.

The project feasibility for Davao that was started in 2016 was wrapped up last month for submission to the regional National Economic Development Authority (Neda), whose information and communications technology division would evaluate it.

The study was initiated by the Department of Finance, along with the feasibility study also undertaken for Metro Cebu covering its three cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.

The evaluation of the study would take about six months.

At the 51st annual directors’ meeting here last month of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), its country director, Kelly Bird, said in a news briefing that it would really take some time to implement critical projects like modernizing a public transport system.

He disclosed ,though, that the ADB has already allocated $70 million for the project, technically titled Davao Public Transport Modernization Project, to include the acquisition of a “high-priority bus system.”

Social preparation

Kadir Monto, 45, who drives a multicab jeepney along the Bajada-Cabaguio-Boulevard-Claveria route, did not actually hear the details of the city government replacement of the jeepneys with the buses, although the plan was mentioned to him by a passenger.

He was told the bus system would be only fielded in the northern Cabantian or Indangan route and the western Toril route.

“The problem is, would they be able to pass through downtown roads [where the streets are only two lanes wide]?” he said.

There had been no loud protests so far against the bus transit system, Cortes said, “probably because we have been conducting series of consultations with operators’ and drivers’ groups since 2016.”

What the city is offering to them is that “we are finding a lot of ways to absorb more than 7,000 drivers into the system.”

“We need cashiers, dispatchers, guards, helpers, janitors, assisting personnel, operators of our television monitors, communication personnel in the central and bus stations,” he said. “That is aside from the drivers of the 1,030 buses, to which we need about three drivers in each bus for the three shifts.”

Those drivers who are already above 65 years old will be tested for validation of their capability to drive. “If not, we have to enrol them into the national government and city’s senior-citizen program.”

“And for those others who may need, or opt, to take other livelihood skills, they would be enrolled with the Tesda [Techical Education Skills Development Administration],” Cortes said.

The bus system would likely hire 10,000 workers, enough to absorb the 7,000 drivers.

The new buses may also be bid out to the jeepney operators, who must comply with the specifications for the high-priority bus system.

The City Planning and Development Office has already made a representation with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to increase government assistance to jeepney operators and drivers, who have been spared of the ongoing national crackdown on dilapidated buses and jeepneys and the phaseout of those vehicles already more than 15 years old.

It was not immediately ascertained if the DOTr has acceded to the city’s request to increase the subsidy to P110,000, from the initially determined P80,000 per unit “turned over for the scrappage program.” The amount covers the average income of drivers in six months with some extra amount.

Cortes earlier said the social- package scheme of the city, once agreed upon by the DOTr, would be recommended for evaluation by Neda’s Investment Coordination Committee. This unit would process the loan package from the ADB.

Bird said he would expect the implementation to happen next year, and Cortes said the initial implementation phase would include smoothing out road-right-of-way barriers, construction of bus terminals, stops and depots.

The full use of the system may still happen by 2020, he added.

Efficiency

Cortes said the operators may not opt to turn over their jeepneys to the government and may still choose to continue using their units as private vehicles, but they must comply with the Anti-Smoke Belching Ordinance of the city.

The city’s traffic has built up during the last decade due to migration from the congested Metro Manila area and the increasing attraction of the city as a convention and

ecotourism destination. Private vehicles account for more than 80 percent of the traffic volume, the city said.

The city has already eyed putting up terminals for interprovincial routes away from the City: one in Toril for southern routes; in Panacan for the eastern and northeastern destinations; and one for the northern destinations via Bukidnon.

The entire concept “is not only to make it efficient but, at the initial stage, it has to be really efficient as to effectively persuade car owners to use the public-transport system and leave the private cars behind, along with their care to pull themselves of the grinding traffic and to find any space for parking.”