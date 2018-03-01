Duterte extols Eternal Plans on its 37th Anniversary

President Duterte lauded local pre-need industry leader Eternal Plans Inc. for its “long-standing success as an insurance provider committed to the financial growth and security of its clients.”

In a special message for the 37th Anniversary of Eternal Plans, Duterte commended the company for its persistence in ensuring that it reaches its goals and become one among the most trusted in the business. “Truly, its unwavering perseverance and determination in realizing its objectives make it one of the leading players in the pre-need industry,” the President said.

He called on Eternal Plans to pursue its goal of securing a stable and worry-free future for

Filipinos in the years to come, expressing hope that its milestone “may enable the company to set good standards of practice and reliable services that meet its clients’ and stockholders’ needs and expectations.”

Eternal Plans will be celebrating its 37th Anniversary on March 4. Founded by Ambassador Antonio L. Cabangon Chua in 1981, Eternal Plans is part of the ALC Group of Companies, a conglomerate engaged in various businesses such as pre-need, insurance, memorial parks, banking and financial services, print and broadcast media, car dealership, real-estate and property development.