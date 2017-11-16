Duterte economic team pushing for quick O.K. of rice tariffication

The President’s economic team is urging both houses of Congress to fast-track the passage of the amendments to the Agricultural Tariffication Act to remove the quantitative restriction (QR) scheme on rice, which has been causing harm both to farmers and consumers, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

In an interview on Thursday, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia said the economic team would like Congress to pass the amendments by the end of the year so the country can start imposing rice tariffs by the first quarter of 2018.

The country’s QR on rice has already expired on June 30. The waiver, granted by the World Trade Organization (WTO), needs to be replaced with a specific tariff to protect local farmers from the influx of imported rice.

“[Tarriffying the] QR is not only one of the priority bills, but also considered urgent by the Ledac [Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council]. Congress has been distracted by so many things that’s happening; they’re distracted by the TRAIN [Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion], among others,” Pernia told the BusinessMirror on Thursday.

In his speech during the briefing on the National Income Accounts, Pernia said the QR has “artificially” increased rice prices. This adversely affected consumers, including the rice farmers, who are rice consumers themselves.

He added that, with the removal of the QR, the government will be able to reduce the “rice obsession” of farmers while helping millions of consumers have access to more affordable rice in the market.

Pernia pointed out that, with a rice tariff in place, farmers will be able to explore other crops and maximize what they earn from their land and labor resources.

“[Farmers can optimize the use of their farms] if we substitute tarrification for the QR. They will be provided the revenues from the tariff; it will be given to the farmers for their productivity and crop choices. In other words, their obsession with rice will be less,” he said.

In a recent interview with the BusinessMirror, Philippine Competition Commission Chairman Arsenio M. Balisacan said removing the QR on rice and converting this into a tariff is a step in the right direction in terms of allowing more players to compete in the rice sector.

He also added the creation of a fund that will help address farmers’ needs will also not be anticompetition if it will be channeled to needs, such as farm-to-market roads and irrigation facilities.

However, if the rice-tariff rate is set at a very high, Balisacan said Filipino consumers, particularly the poor, stand to suffer the most, because a larger portion of their income is allocated for food items.

He explained that, currently, the tariff equivalent of the country’s QR is around 50 percent to 70 percent. With this high “tariff,” Balisacan said the QR has made

rice prices higher, by 50 percent to 70 percent.

In 2015 Balisacan already blamed high food prices for the increase in the poverty incidence among Filipinos to 25.8 percent in the January-to-June 2014 period, from 24.6 percent in January to June 2013, based on the Annual Poverty Indicators Survey.

If the country will resort to an even higher tariff rate for rice, such as the bound rate of 400 percent included in the draft bill in Congress, this could result in a rice-price increase of 200 percent to 300 percent, Balisacan noted.

This means, he said, that if a family earns P10,000 a month and spends P2,000 on rice, a 300-percent tariff will triple this cost to P6,000 a month.