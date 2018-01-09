Duterte bent on ridding PHL of fireworks–Roque

PRESIDENT Duterte has instructed the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to create livelihood opportunities for the 75,000 workers in the fireworks industry that will soon be left without a job due to the government’s push for a total ban on all firecrackers and pyrotechnic products.

Presidential Spokesman Harry L. Roque Jr. said the President discussed in the Cabinet meeting on Monday night his desire to prohibit all forms of fireworks in the country—a radical step toward what could be a nationwide ban on firecrackers and pyrotechnics. This proposal comes only roughly seven months after Duterte last June signed Executive Order (EO) 28, which regulated the use of firecrackers

“The President also indicated that he will push for Congress to enact a law that will ban all firecrackers and pyrotechnic gadgets,” Roque said in a news briefing on Tuesday. He noted that the President is hell-bent on turning this into a national policy that he had instructed Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez to find alternative livelihood for the thousands of workers in the fireworks industry that will be displaced by the nationwide ban.

“Now he realizes that there will be about 75,000 individuals who are working in this industry. He instructed the DTI to look for alternative livelihood for the would-be displaced workers,” Roque said.

Duterte also directed his allies in Congress to immediately convene and discuss this proposal, his spokesman said. “He wants Congress to enact this law at the soonest time possible so that the public debate on the banning of fireworks and pyrotechnics could begin as early as possible.”

Roque added that industry players will be consulted by lawmakers in the crafting of the law. However, they should not expect they can reverse the President’s intent to impose a nationwide fireworks ban. “Yes,” he said when sought if fireworks manufacturers will take part in the legislative process. “That’s why he wants Congress to enact the law, begin hearing on the proposed bill that would ban firecrackers as early as possible to afford stakeholders to be consulted.”

The Palace official also said it was Duterte’s lone prerogative to push for a nationwide ban, as this has always been the policy in Davao City under his leadership. “I don’t think it’s a result of a recommendation of any other than it’s a result of his own prognosis that firecrackers and pyrotechnics are inimical to human health and safety,” Roque said.

With the looming nationwide fireworks ban, the use of pyrotechnics, such as sparklers, fountain and Roman candle, will soon be prohibited. Under EO 28, these pyrotechnics are permitted, as long as they are compliant with safety standards and regulations. EO 28 regulated the use of firecrackers by confining it to community display, or in designated areas identified by local government units. The presidential order states that a fireworks display qualifies as a community display if “it is conducted on the occasion or as part a celebration, competition or similar event held in a venue other than a place of residence.”

It also mandated that community display must be under the watch of a trained person licensed by the Philippine National Police. On top of this, the community display must have the green light of the local government and should be issued a permit specifying the date, time and specific area of the fireworks display.

The regulation imposed by EO 28 turned out to be successful, from the government’s perspective, in lowering the number of firecracker-related injuries last year. According to the Department of Health (DOH), firecracker injuries plunged by 68 percent to 191 incidents, from 524 incidents last year in the period of December 21 to January 1.

Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque III attributed the drastic drop in firecracker-related injuries to the President’s EO. “We would like to thank first and foremost President Rodrigo Duterte for passing or signing Executive Order 28, which truly reinforced the efforts of the DOH and complimented by the efforts of other concerned agencies,” Duque said last Monday.

“Overall, the government’s campaign against fireworks has reduced the number of injuries. The DOH is certainly most grateful for the strong cooperation of our local government units and the of the government agencies for this success,” he added.

While the government was delighted with the results, fireworks manufacturers suffered heavily from EO 28, as dozens of businessmen in the industry did not renew their license last year. They said they decided not to carry on with their business, fearing a nationwide fireworks ban will soon be imposed by the government, which is now imminent.