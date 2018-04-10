Duterte banks on warming ties with Beijing to repair war-torn Marawi City

China will have a chance to showcase warmer ties with the Philippines if it wins a contract to rebuild a city ravaged by Islamic State-inspired terrorists last year, a Cabinet member said.

The contract for rebuilding Marawi, the country’s only Muslim-majority city, is expected to be finalized by the end of May, as the two nations seek to improve relations strained by a territorial dispute in the South China Sea.

President Duterte’s administration initially chose a group, led by China State Construction Engineering Corp. (CSCEC), to help in the P72-billion ($1.4-billion) effort to rehabilitate the city. Among the five groups that submitted unsolicited bids, four are Chinese and one is Malaysian.

“It will be a status symbol for China if they get this project,” Housing Secretary Eduardo D. del Rosario said in an interview in his office in Makati City, citing the warming relations between the two countries. “They would like to showcase to the Philippines that they are here to help.”

The Philippines has shifted toward China under Duterte, and officials from both countries have been discussing boosting trade and investment while setting aside territorial disagreements. Duterte, who is in Hainan province for the Boao Forum for Asia this week, is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The world’s biggest construction and engineering firm, CSCEC offered to rebuild roads, schools, public buildings and utilities in the most damaged part of the city for P17 billion.

Repayment for 40 percent of the cost is interest-free for one year, and 80 percent of the workers would be hired locally. China is also giving the Philippines a P1-billion grant to rebuild structures and help provide livelihood to Marawi residents.

Should the company come to a final agreement with the government, there’s a target start date of June, with the aim of completing the project before Duterte’s term ends in 2022.

Brushing aside concerns about the impact China’s offer might have on the nations’ competing claims on South China Sea, del Rosario, 61, a retired army general, said the Philippines’s relationship with China is “even better” than with the US. “They don’t set conditions,” he said. “A true friend is willing to help you without strings attached.”

Duterte welcomed the growing partnership between the Philippines and China, stressing the government’s commitment to ensure an enabling environment for businesses and investments to thrive and prosper.

“Allow me to say that the growing trade and investment reflect the vigorous momentum of the Philippine-China relations, highlighting the Chinese position as the largest trading partner and our largest export market together with Hong Kong,” Duterte said in a speech after he witnessed the signing ceremony for 10 business letters of intent on the sidelines of the Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan, China.

Duterte added he is looking forward to a more robust and balanced trade in the coming years, as the two countries continue to enhance trade links.

“I reiterate the importance of further developing economic cooperation with China, noting that the Philippines is focusing on agriculture, fisheries, infrastructure and public works, energy, trade, e-commerce, industrial park development, MSMEs, processing, manufacturing and tourism.

“I acknowledge the job opportunities that will be created by Chinese investments now and in the years to come and the role in promoting inclusive growth of encouraging entrepreneurship among the Filipinos.”

He also stressed the country’s commitment in good governance to improve the climate and ease of doing business.

The letters of intent were signed by Trade Undersecretary Rowel S. Barba and 10 Chinese companies. These covered investments and projects in infrastructure and public works, tourism, energy, agriculture and manufacturing industries, among others.

With Bernadette D. Nicolas, Bloomberg News