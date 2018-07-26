Duterte appoints Martires as new Ombudsman

President Duterte announced on Thursday the appointment of Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel R. Martires as Ombudsman, replacing outgoing Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales, whose term expired on Thursday.

“We have a new Ombudsman. I [have] signed the appointment of Justice Martires…. He was strict in the Sandiganbayan, but he is bright and he is a fair man,” Duterte said in his speech in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Since he was appointed to the Ombudsman post, the 69-year-old Martires will have to go on an early retirement from the Judiciary as he will be reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.

Martires won over the other two other nominees who were also listed on the short list of the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC).

These are former Sandiganbayan Presiding Justice and incumbent Special Prosecutor Edilberto Sandoval and Felito Ramirez, a lawyer and a fraternity brother of the President.

Martires was the first appointee of the President in the Supreme Court. Prior to that, he served as an associate justice of Sandiganbayan from 2005 to 2017.

He also served as a trial court judge in Agoo, La Union before he was appointed by then-President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo to the Sandiganbayan.

To recall, Martires voted in favor of the ouster of former Chief Justice Maria Lourdes A. Sereno, the continued detention of Sen. Leila de Lima and upholding the year-long extension of martial law in Mindanao.

In 2011, he also wrote the Sandiganbayan decision that junked graft charges against then Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte over a park demolition built by his political rival Prospero Nograles.

Like President Duterte, Martires also graduated also from San Beda College.

The Constitution mandates that the President should appoint from the shortlist submitted by the JBC.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III also vied for the post, but failed to land on the shortlist.