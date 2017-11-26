Duterte, Alvarez start filling admin’s senatorial slate for midterm polls

It seems like President Duterte and House Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez have different names in mind in filling up the administration ticket for the 2019 midterm elections. All the while Alvarez’s preliminary list has included allied lawmakers from the lower chamber, while the President’s picks have logged two agriculture officials.

Duterte’s reason? He said he wants to fill the Senate with men of honor, good intention and “best ideas.”

“Sino ’yung taong makakatulong sa Pilipino na bababa ’yung presyo ng pagkain [dahil] mayroon tayong suplay na marami. Sino ’yung Pilipino [na] makakatulong sa kapwa niya tao and who has the best of the ideas, baka ’yun ang mga tao na kukunin ko or I might also nominate them [Whoever can help the Filipinos in bringing down the prices of food because we have plentiful supply. Whoever Filipino can aid his fellowmen and who has the best of ideas, maybe those are the people I will get or I might also nominate them],” the President said.

In describing his ideal senatorial candidate, Duterte has named Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol and Undersecretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat. The two agriculture officials were not on Alvarez’s initial list of senatorial candidates to be fielded by the ruling PDP-Laban for the 2019 polls.

Alvarez has included four lawmakers and two presidential appointees on his preliminary list of senatorial candidates. These were Rep. Karlo Alexei B. Nograles of Davao; Rep. Alfredo B. Benitez of Negros Occidental; Rep. Geraldine B. Roman of Bataan; Presidential Spokesman and Rep. Harry L. Roque Jr. of Kabayan; Political Adviser Francis N. Tolentino; and Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Margaux J. Uson.

In spite of differing choices with his fellow party leader, it was Duterte who expressed willingness to meet halfway with the House Speaker, saying it should be decided as a whole by the PDP-Laban. “It’s a party decision, so maybe just a give and take there,” the President said.

As for Roque and Uson, who are both part of Duterte’s communications team, the two have denied they have plans on competing for a seat in the Senate. Roque said he has no strong financial backing that will provide the backbone to his would-be campaign.

“I am very thankful for the confidence shown by Speaker Bebot Alvarez. I cherish the encouragement and humbled by the endorsement,” Roque said in a statement.

“I have also without means to pursue a Senate bid. So while I am thankful, I reiterate that my priority is to be the best spokesman that I can be for the President,” the Palace official added.

Roque said he’d rather focus on his duty as the Chief Executive’s official mouthpiece, a task he has just earned in October. “I am, however, focused on my new job as the President’s spokesperson and my priority right now is to do my absolute best in communicating the message of the President to our people,” Roque said.

On the other hand, Uson, who has earned a backlash on social media for being named a possible senatorial candidate, has received “so-so” backing from the President. She said only Duterte can make her pursue a seat in the Senate.

“Let the people decide. It’s not a one-man story or critique,” the President said, referring to Uson’s possible senatorial bid.

“[If the people wanted her,] then that’s it. It will be honored by all, including the military and the police,” Duterte added.

“If the Filipino people chooses her, you might not like her; her ways might not suit your values. But if that guy or woman is elected by the people, then you have to honor that choice,” the President said.

It might be too early to call, but with 2018 fast approaching, the ruling PDP-Laban is expected to finalize its list of senatorial candidates for the 2018 midterm elections. After all, the Duterte administration still has a long way to go in enacting into law its proposed measures, and continuing to hold the Senate by the neck will assure it of getting legislative work done with ease.