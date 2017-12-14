Dulay reshuffles 15 revenue personnel

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has reassigned 15 of its personnel in a bid to address the exigencies of the revenue service.

Under Revenue Travel Assignment Order 183-2017 approved on December 7, the 15 BIR personnel included former Regional Director Arnel SD. Guballa, whose redeployment took effect immediately, according to BIR Commissioner Caesar R. Dulay.

“The exigencies of the revenue service so requiring, the following personnel are hereby relieved of their present duties and directed to report to their new assignments,” he said.

Aside from Guballa, the other BIR officials given new designations included Teresita M. Angeles, Teresita M. Dizon and Magdalena A. Ancheta.

Guballa is now the officer in charge of operations. He was last posted as Regional Director of Revenue Region 6 in Manila.

Guballa has been with the BIR for more than 20 years and carries with him a list of accomplishments in terms of improving the operations and processes of the BIR.

In 2014, under his leadership as revenue director of revenue Region 1 in Pangasinan, the branch ranked first out of 19 revenue regions in the performance scorecard of the Department of Finance. It ranked first in terms of taxpayer satisfaction and compliance, as well as in improved assistance, compliance and enforcement processes.