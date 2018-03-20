DTI urges PHL businesses to join China International Import Expo

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), through its Export Marketing Bureau (EMB), together with the private sector, will lead the Philippines in preparation for the first China International Import Expo (CIIE) to be held in Shanghai, China, from November 5 to 10.

As part of the preparation, the first leg of the CIIE information roadshow was held at the Fairmont Hotel, Makati City on March 15. The event was jointly organized by the DTI-EMB and the Embassy of People’s Republic of China in the Philippines. It was fully supported by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) and the Bank of China.

The next road show was held in Cebu on March 20, and another one will be held in Davao on March 23, to gain more participation in the upcoming overseas trade fair. Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez highlighted the developing relations between the Philippines and China as seen in China’s strong support by opening up its market to Philippine companies.

“The expo is the only trade show in China to date that will feature foreign exhibitors. There will be no Chinese companies on the exhibit floor. But there will be Chinese buyers present, as well as buyers from all over the world at the event,” Lopez said. “I ask Filipino businesses to participate and take this opportunity to showcase the trade capabilities of the Philippines.”

PCCI Chairman Emeritus Dr. Francis Chua said Philippine companies should sign up because “fortune is waiting for them in Shanghai.”

Also, Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Zhao Jianhua shared China’s growing economy over the years and the many opportunities Philippine companies can take advantage of as trade relations between the two countries warm up.

“We need more products from the Philippines,” Jianhua said. “I am confident that sooner or later, China will be the No. 1 importer of Philippine products.”

In 2017 China was the fourth-largest importer of Philippine products behind Japan, the United States and Hong Kong. Over the last five years, total trade between China and the Philippines grew 12.08 percent. Total exported goods to China in the last five years reflected a decline of 0.12 percent, while imported goods from China grew to 20.17 percent.

“Imagine the magnitude of CIIE, to be participated by over 100 countries around the world. That is something Philippine companies can take advantage of,” DTI-Trade and Investments Promotion Group Undersecretary Nora K. Terrado said.

Terrado added that the DTI will apply a “whole country” approach and smarter strategies to maximize the country’s participation at that expo.

“We will work closely with the private sector in ensuring that we attract Chinese and foreign investors in building value together as we urge them to partner with the Philippines,” Terrado said.

The CIIE arranges a platform for various trade and services that include exhibitions and forums. They also offer prospects for closer international cooperation. State leaders, businessmen and entrepreneurs, and academe from different countries are expected to participate in the expo.

Companies interested in joining the CIIE may contact Rowena Mendoza through the e-mail address [email protected], or Eva Marie Mariquina at [email protected] on or before April 6.