DTI sets information session on ‘China International Import Expo: Gateway to China Market’

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), in partnership with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), is set to lead the Philippines’s participation in the maiden edition of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) from November 5 to 10 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China.

The CIIE would be the Philippines’s biggest-ever country participation in an overseas trade fair, with over 100 Philippine product and service exporters, investors and government representatives.

Personally announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Belt and Road Forum, the CIIE is a major international event that opens the Chinese market to the world. CIIE is the only trade show in China to date that will feature foreign exhibitors, with no Chinese companies on the exhibit floor.

China is expecting to import goods and services worth more than $10 trillion in the following years, and this provides a historic trade event for enterprises worldwide to enter the huge Chinese market. Following this important announcement, the DTI seizes this window of opportunity to promote Philippine products and services and be able to achieve a significant share of the China market.

The CIIE will focus mainly on importation of goods and services to China. The section of trade in goods includes six exhibitions areas: High-end Intelligent Equipment; Consumer Electronics and Appliances; Automobile; Apparel, Accessories and Consumer Goods; Food and Agricultural Products; and Medical Equipment and Medical Care Products. The section of trade in services comprises Tourism Services, Emerging Technologies, Culture and Education, Creative Design and Service Outsourcing.

To promote this event, the DTI partnered with the PCCI, the Bank of China and the Chinese Embassy in Manila to conduct CIIE road shows in Manila, Cebu and Davao. The CIIE Roadshow, dubbed as the “China International Import Expo: Your Gateway to the China Market,” will include a presentation on CIIE and discussion on export opportunities in China and its import regulations.

The information session in Manila will be held on March 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Fairmont Hotel, Makati City, to be followed by Cebu and Davao on March 20 and March 23 respectively.

For more information, please find attached exhibition brochure or visit their web site at www.neccsh.com.

For inquiries or to express interest in joining the CIIE, you may contact Rowena Mendoza through the e-mail address [email protected], or to Eva Marie Mariquina at [email protected] on or before April 6.