DTI insists steel used for ‘BBB’ is safe after project’s collapse

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has assured the public steel and construction materials used by contractors in “Build, Build, Build” projects are safe and reliable, following the collapse of a flood- control project in Pampanga River.

In a news release on Tuesday, the DTI’s Bureau of Philippine Standards (DTI-BPS) said domestic manufacturers have to secure Philippine standard (PS) marks and importers have to obtain Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) before materials are sold in the market. This certification measure, the agency said, is enough to ensure consumer safety.

“The DTI-BPS implements mandatory certification schemes for critical products and systems prior to its distribution and sale. Particular on mechanical/building and construction materials, the DTI-BPS regulates BI/GI steel pipes, blended hydraulic cement with pozzolan, Portland cement, pipes, uPVC rigid electrical conduit, PVC-U pipes for drain wastes and vent, sanitary wares, steel wires, finishing wire nails, deformed steel bars, equal-leg angle steel bars and rerolled steel bars,” Trade Undersecretary Ruth B. Castelo said.

DTI-BPS Director in Charge James E. Empeño said steel products for public infrastructure are also compliant with government standards. “Among the 73 products and systems that we monitor are the steel products, namely, deformed steel bars, equal-leg angle steel bars, rerolled steel bars, which are integral components in the administration’s infrastructure development,” he said.

Castelo said consumer safety is a priority in the certification of construction materials. She said the DTI-BPS “provides the highest quality of materials that we use to build and repair our homes, offices and other government and private- sector projects.”

The DTI-BPS said the PS and ICC marks are placed on tags securely attached to each bundle of steel bars. The government’s infrastructure program came under focus after a flood-control project along the Pampanga River collapsed two days before its scheduled completion. The ruined wall is among the dozens of projects listed under the infrastructure binge.

Contractors Ferdstar Builders and DL Cervantes Construction vowed to repair the flood-control project without additional costs to the government. Initial assessment by the contractors said the concrete base of the wall eroded due to heavy rains.

Coseteng’s warning

Before the collapse of the Pampanga River wall, former Sen. Anna Dominique Coseteng warned the government is making use of quenched and tempered (QT) steel for public infrastructure it is building. She said the use of QT steel in high-rise and sensitive buildings is risky and could lead to accidents.

Coseteng and Emilio M. Morales, former chairman of the Association of Structural Engineers of the Philippines, argued that quenched steel bars will fail prematurely in incidents of cyclic loading, such as earthquakes, as compared to micro-alloyed steel. They also said QT steel might have passed government tests, but argued these tests are not comprehensive.

The DTI has refuted Coseteng and Morales’s allegation, and said the use of QT steel has been approved by several steel groups, such as the Philippine Constructors Association, Philippine Iron and Steel Institute and Association of Structural Engineers of the Philippines, among others.

With Beatrice Laforga and Gillian Villanueva