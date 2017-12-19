DTI holds Usapang Exports on Innovative Ideas

THE Department of Trade and Industry’s Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB) conducted an info session dubbed Usapang Exports on Innovative Ideas at St Giles Makati Hotel on December 6. Usapang Exports was one of the activities of the National Exporters’ Week celebrated every first week of December per Presidential Proclamation 931, series 1996 and House Resolution 33.

EMB Assistant Director Agnes Perpetua Legaspi told the 80 participants from the government, services, manufacturing and food sectors the forum could provide them with ideas for innovation and collaborate with various sectors of economy and among themselves to help them find and develop new markets.

Resource Person Arrian Lim, cofounder of Enlit, a company established to inspire, motivate, teach and enable aspiring or start-up entrepreneurs through seminars, speaking engagements and individualized coaching and consultation, believed that one need not go into business first to obtain entrepreneurial literacy. Start-ups can collaborate with Enlit which provides this, he said.

Lim added customers are the starting point of any business innovation, while innovation is the key to survival. Business must answer two basic questions: “Who are our customers?” and “What do they want?” He described an enlightened entrepreneur as thinking differently and seeking to do things in new ways to better respond to those questions.

Lim is also the owner of Snack-A-ttack Franchise, which Enlit helped expand to four branches and realizing 100-percent return on investments (ROI) in four months. The innovation he employed was engaging customers through direct experience of the products.

“One can’t change the way a product looks, but one can change the way it is seen,” Lim said.

Alvin Juban, Game Developers Association of the Philippines president and Synergy88 Digital Inc. director for business development, said collaboration with the government in joining business missions is very helpful.

Amina Aranaz Alunan, designer of Aranaz and founder of SoFA Design Institute, said their company wants to show the world the Philippine innovation in handmade design.

In 1980 Aranaz De Lujo Inc. was founded as a manufacturer and exporter of international brands. Its breakthrough in the international scene began when it joined Manila Fame in 2012 by innovating on the raw materials used for their bags. Aranaz was one of the participants of 2016 and 2017 Exclusively By Hand Outbound Business Matching Mission in Japan, which opened several orders of bags for her company. It has been participating in international fashion shows, such as the International Fashion Showcase in London.

Aranaz has captured high-end markets and generated stockists in Asia, Europe, Middle East and in developed countries, such as the United States and Russia. Aranaz is now available in over 80 stores across Europe, the Middle East, Japan and the US. It also has online presence and visibility in international media.

Meanwhile, StyleGenie Inc. CEO Abigail Joyce Victorino presented “Collaboration: Key to Business Expansion.” StyleGenie is “the first styling plus clothing subscription box in the Philippines with mission to grant closet wishes and boosts women’s confidence one box at a time.” It is available online. It is a start-up business launched in August 2016.

Subject Matter Expert/Instructor of CDM Philippines Michael John Menzon presented “E-Commerce Platforms: A Technology Set to Transform Retail Marketing.” He endorsed shifting away from cash because of the high costs of logistics and shipping. Paymaya has already reached P1-billion revenue in 2017. In 2018, DHL and Paymaya will collaborate to serve the international market. Most saleable products in e-commerce are fashion and electronics, Menzon said.

He also discussed e-commerce education, landscape, models and innovation in the Philippines. He highlighted five pillars and principles of e-commerce: findability, mobile search, open source e-commerce software, customer satisfaction and the right e-commerce platform.

Alibaba Country Managers Michael Lee and Lee Lisa also graced the information forum and announced their online-education service for Philippine business owners on how to set up business on their online platform starting 2018.