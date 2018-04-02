DTI comes to Boracay resorts, workers’ rescue

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has proposed to President Duterte that Boracay Island be immediately rehabilitated, but only moved for a partial closure of the island so as not to undermine the livelihood of residents, resorts and some 30,000 foreign and local workers.

In a news briefing on Monday at Malacañang, Senior Deputy Assistant Executive Secretary Menardo I. Guevarra confirmed the receipt of Lopez’s memo, adding that it will be considered by the President before making his final decision on the Boracay issue. “The Department of Trade and Industry has actually submitted the separate memorandum to us, saying that, maybe, this closure can be done in phases, because of the effect on businesses and livelihood in the area.”

The government estimates there are about 17,000 workers directly employed in Boracay, but the numbers could run to some 30,000, which would include those in the informal economy, such as boatmen, massage therapists and tour guides, among others.

Lopez could not be reached for comment as of press time, but BusinessMirror sources who are familiar with the DTI chief’s position on the issue said he recommended to Duterte that the government “must close, penalize those who violated [laws] and ask them to correct their system to comply with environmental standards.”

But Lopez has stressed that establishments that have been complying and working within the rules, should be “spared. It’s just fair to these investors. And jobs, livelihood and micro, small entrepreneurs will be affected” if the island is totally closed. So, yes to rehab, ASAP, and no to total closure,” the sources quoted Lopez.

Guevarra said the three government agencies in the Task Force Boracay have been asked to write a more detailed explanation to justify their proposal to totally close Boracay beginning April 26, 2018. The three government agencies are the departments of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), of Interior and Local Government (DILG), and of Tourism (DOT). “We received the recommendation, a short letter with the very short content from the DENR, the DILG as well, and the DOT recommending that closure of Boracay starting on April 26, and, of course, six months thereafter. But we have requested—the Office of the President through the Executive Secretary’s office—has requested the three agencies to submit a more detailed memo on the justification or if there is any qualification at all to their recommendation, and I think today, we’ll be receiving those memoranda expanding, explaining and justifying their recommendation.”

The interagency task force has also recommended that a state of calamity be declared on Boracay to allow national government agencies to take over and fast-track the rehabilitation of the island. Guevarra said that, under a state of calamity, “affected people may avail themselves of calamity loans and so forth and so on, to tide themselves over.”

He added that the Office of the Executive Secretary (OES) will review all these memos before making its own recommendation to Duterte. The OES, Guevarra said, will ensure that businesses on the island will be given enough time to prepare for the closure. He also said the government will likely “tap the DSWD [Department of Social Welfare and Development] for some interim relief measures [for workers to be affected by the closure], or the DOLE [Department of Labor and Employment] to help them find employment elsewhere, on some other islands or resorts perhaps, while the cleanup is going on.”

He assured the media that Duterte is a “reasonable man and for that reason, I guess, he will be able to consider other points of view, as well.” The Boracay issue, he noted, is “our top priority this week,” indicating that the OES will make its recommendation to the President urgently.

Guevarra added the legal basis for closing the island is the government’s “exercise of police power. Of course, our environmental laws also play a role…. [if there are really] violations of some environmental rules and regulations.”

PCCI Boracay’s stand

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (PCCI) Boracay chapter is looking at a 12- to 18-month time frame for the government to completely address the island’s problems.

In a news statement issued over the weekend, PCCI’s national leadership also offered a “win-win” solution to restoring the popular resort island’s pristine quality by implementing a “three-phased geographic closure.”

Samie Lim, PCCI director for tourism, suggested closing only one point of entry at a time to gradually restore the island, noting the three possible major entry and exit points to and from Boracay: the Cagban jetty port, which serves as Boracay’s main entry and exit point during most of the year; at Punta Bunga near Shangri-La Resort and Spa, which faces Sulu Sea; and the one near Lapuz Lapuz Beach, which faces Sibuyan Sea.

He said this way, the rehabilitation would “minimize the impact on the economic well-being of the various stakeholders—from airlines to travel agencies, hotels, restaurants and other tourist establishments—and the 17,000 direct employees in the travel and hospitality industry.”

PCCI is the largest umbrella organization of more than 35,000 enterprises in the country. The group “has been helping develop Boracay as a world-class destination” for the past 12 years, it said.

In separate news statement, the PCCI Boracay chapter, led by its President Elena Brugger, said they didn’t see how “all the [island’s] problems can be fixed and solved within six months. We are hoping that there will be a detailed action plan for the next 12 to 18 months, where the most urgent matters are tackled first.”

The Boracay chapter also proposed that the government immediately “cut off and close violators.” Since the DENR has already issued notices of violations of the Clean Water Act and show-cause orders to numerous establishments, the PCCI Boracay said: “It should not be difficult for the DENR and the two water/sewage companies to shut down the water supply to these establishments. Without water supply, there would be no wastewater to discharge. Doing this should result in an immediate and drastic drop in the level of pollutants on the island.” The two water and sewage systems on the island are Boracay Island Water Corp., majority owned by the Ayala Group, and MacroAsia Corp.’s Boracay Tubi Systems Inc.

PCCI Boracay noted the current widening of the main road on the island, and that resorts have already been addressing their respective easement violations. It said “with proper traffic management and detailed planning, there is no need to close the road or even the island. It may be necessary to eventually close certain portions, but we are ready to cooperate completely. A wider road means that infrastructure work can be easier done than with the previous narrow road.”

The Boracay group stressed that its members follow all environmental laws, and had, in fact, “created the first materials recovery facility on the island and always tried to work closely with the DENR.