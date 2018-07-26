DTI asks PCC to check foreign shipping charges

THE country’s antitrust regulator was asked by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to review foreign shipping charges, amid observations the exorbitant rates might lead to loss of competitiveness and hurt both business and consumers.

The DTI asked the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) to look into allegedly unreasonable charges imposed by foreign shipping lines on importers

and exporters.

“We are requesting the Philippine Competition Commission, through Chairman Arsenio Balisacan, to act on the concerns of [the] business sector regarding questionable destination and origin charges imposed on local importers and exporters,” Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez said on Thursday. “These excessive charges and fees are recurring issues that have brought significant negative impact on our local industries.”

Citing a joint study by the Export Development Council and National Competitiveness Council, the DTI said some shipping lines slap questionable fees on local importers and exporters. The study added that some logistic firms make freight cost less transparent in order to benefit exporters overseas at the expense of Philippine importers.

The study reported the country loses about $2 billion up to $5 billion due to this. According to Lopez, “Philippine exporters are hit hardest by these excessive fees, making our products more costly. Filipino consumers also bear the impact as the additional costs of imported goods are passed on to them,” Lopez added.

The concern was raised by local freight carriers in a recent “doing business” event.

The DTI was then urged to refer the issue to the PCC, given the agency’s mandate to address unfair trading practices. As the country’s antitrust regulator, the PCC has the capacity to regulate activities and practices that might erode market competition.

It is currently undertaking a review on nine different industries that it identified as prone to anticompetitive practices, including rice and telecommunications.