‘Drum Tao’ to play on PHL stage next week

DRUM Tao: Samurai Drum Rock returns with a spectacular new show from April 19 to 22 at the Kia Theatre. World-renowned Japan martial arts and drum-playing extraordinaires, the Drum Tao has an exciting stage show for 2018 with costumes created by fashion designer Junko Koshino.

After playing to audiences of more than 7 million, in 400 cities in 23 countries that include Switzerland, Denmark, Israel, the United States, Australia, Spain, Belgium, the United Kingdom and Germany, critically acclaimed Drum Tao will explode onto the Manila stage with its eclectic mix of dance and martial arts, as the dynamic and innovative Japanese performers beat their wadaiko drums.

The Drum Tao is world-class entertainment at the highest level. It is an innovative contemporary Japanese production that has thrilled audiences with its groundbreaking presentation and one-of-a-kind show. The two-hour extravaganza features the effort of the highly disciplined crew of Japanese Taiko drummers, who spend eight months of the year touring the world, giving it their all in the 500 shows they perform a year.