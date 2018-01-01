Drugs, Peace, Diplomacy: Even in his strong points, Duterte faces steep learning curve

Think of Malacañang as a university for the presidents. Like the valedictorian in high school, the elected leader of the country steps into Malacañang with enthusiasm, with idealism, with determination to deliver just the same, if not more.

However, plans do not work out as they ought to be. As the days go by, the President, like the disillusioned student, will learn to adjust in the process, slowly turning his head to the practical from the ideal.

And not even the unorthodox and foulmouthed strongman President Duterte is exempt from this learning curve. In his first full year as the Chief Executive, he had made a number of policy shifts that surprised even his own men in the Cabinet.

He had to rethink his hard-line position on the war on drugs after it found its toughest criticism in the murder of two minors at the hands of policemen. He enacted into law free tuition in state universities and colleges, in spite of strong opposition from his economic team. His long-standing relations with the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and its armed wing, the New People’s Army (NPA), was laid to rest, along with the peace talks with the CPP’s political wing, the National Democratic Front (NDF). On the other hand, he renewed Manila’s ties with Washington, a year after he lambasted the United States government for criticizing his war on drugs.

Duterte’s battery, mettle and position on issues were tested in 2017.

War on drugs

The President won the 2016 elections on the promise to combat the drug menace the most extreme way possible. Upon ascending to the seat of power, he wasted no time and launched a war on drugs that has instantly gained notoriety internationally.

In spite of left and right condemnations from human-rights groups based here and abroad, Duterte was unfazed in carrying out his flagship program. No criticism has convinced him to rethink the manner by which the war on drugs is implemented, until the execution of Kian Loyd de los Santos and Carl Angelo Arnaiz happened.

De los Santos was shot dead last August 16 by Caloocan policemen for allegedly resisting arrest on drug charges. The 17-year-old was accused of peddling illegal drugs in the community where he lived and, because of this, was a target of a one-time, big-time antinarcotics operation of the city police.

However, witness accounts and security footage revealed that the alleged shootout with

de los Santos was likely false, and he was helplessly killed by the arresting officers. It was also later found out the recovered pistol, cartridges and methamphetamine, locally known as shabu, in de los Santos’s possession was apparently planted.

More than one week after de los Santos’s murder, Arnaiz’s corpse was found in a morgue in Caloocan City. The police reported that the 19-year-old former University of the Philippines student declared a robbery against a taxi driver, and engaged responding officers in a shootout.

Forensics experts from the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) claimed otherwise, and argued Arnaiz was in no shape to fight back, and there were indications he has been tortured before being shot. Forensics report from the PAO said Arnaiz sustained four bullet wounds in his chest and one at the back of his right arm, and there was no sign he resisted arrest.

After one week, Arnaiz’s missing companion, 14-year-old Reynaldo de Guzman, was discovered in Gapan, Nueva Ecija. The young body of de Guzman sustained 30 stab wounds and his head was wrapped in packing tape.

This prompted Malacañang to admit there is a need to review the procedure by which the war on drugs is being carried out. Then Presidential Spokesman Ernesto C. Abella said the Palace will not take the execution of minors sitting down, and vowed there will be restructuring in the Philippine National Police (PNP).

It was in October when the President decided to withdraw the PNP from the war on drugs, designating the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) as the sole agency in charge of all antinarcotics operations. This, according to Presidential Communications Secretary Martin M. Andanar, was a turning point for Duterte.

Andanar said any flagship program is prone to criticisms and controversies, and the war on drugs is not exempt from that. He said the good thing about the President is that he did his assignment and took note of what went wrong in the process.

“There will always be criticisms, and there will always be controversies surrounding any presidency and affecting major policies of the government. The policy of the President to rid this country of hard drugs is not exempted from those criticisms,” Andanar told the BusinessMirror.

The Palace official said that, as much as the war on drugs was able to produce positive outcomes, such as the surrender of more than 1 million drug dependents and seizure of multibillions of pesos worth of drugs last year, it also has its share of bad light. This includes the murder of de los Santos, Arnaiz, de Guzman and other minors who fell victims to the brutal crackdown on illegal drugs.

Andanar explained his principal gave his critics the benefit of the doubt when the PNP was pulled out from the conduct of antinarcotics operations. He tested the waters of the war on drugs with that decision, and assessed it was not working to the government’s advantage with an undermanned PDEA leading such a grand campaign.

“And there will always be casualties,” Andanar said. “In any war, [may that be the war in] Marawi or [war] against illegal drugs, there will always be casualties.” Last December the President decided to bring the police back in the war on drugs, owing it to the reported resurgence in illegal drug activities and other crimes since the PNP and other law-enforcement agencies left the antinarcotics operations. The PNP can now join the PDEA in the war on drugs, but the latter remains to be on top of the campaign.

According to Andanar, Duterte came with the decision to return the PNP to the war on drugs after careful evaluation. However, with what he had shown in the past, he said the public can expect the President to be fluid in implementing his flagship campaign, and will not hesitate to pull out the PNP again should there be a need to.

Peace talks

Negotiations with the communists went from upbeat to off tune this year, as the peace talks with the NDF, in a span of seven months, collapsed. Following the fourth round of talks last April, the government and the NDF never returned to the negotiating table to carry on with their discussions on socioeconomic reforms and bilateral cease-fire.

As the fifth round of talks is about to begin in May, Duterte directed the government panel to withdraw from the negotiations. This was mainly due to the CPP’s order to the NPA to heighten offensives against government troops in response to the martial-law declaration in Mindanao.

However, as backdoor negotiations are conducted in a bid to resume the formal talks, NPA units and government troops go at it almost every day, especially in Mindanao. Last August the NPA ambushed a convoy of the Presidential Security Group in Arakan, Cotabato, killing five of the President’s security men and a militiaman.

The ambush angered Duterte so much he started issuing statements that he will instruct the military to finish off the communists once the fight against Islamist extremists in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, is over. This signaled the end of the talks, and the end of the President’s longstanding relations with the Left.

Andanar said, it did not help activists troop to the streets and started branding the President a “fascist,” a label that Duterte first objected to, and later on accepted. The President told activist groups not to force him to resume the talks if they think he is an authoritarian leader.

Andanar said, to be fair with the NDF negotiators, they did their part in trying to sustain the negotiations, but it is the situation on the ground that was deemed not conducive for the talks.



While the NPA continues to ambush government troops in the countryside, activists in the city launched series of protests against the administration, and this did not fare well with the President, Andanar said. The collapse in peace talks eventually led to the termination of all negotiations with the NDF, and was later on followed by the inclusion of the CPP-NPA in the terrorist list. For Andanar, had the communists cooperated with the government, the year would not have ended with the death of the peace process.

“The final instruction was to discontinue the peace talks until such further notice. The President has expected so much from and given so much to the communists, but they did not respond affirmatively to his call for a just and lasting peace,” Andanar said.

Renewed PHL-US ties

If in 2016 Duterte delighted anti-imperialist activists with his threats to abrogate the country’s military agreements with the US, in 2017, he was the total opposite. With the entry of US President Donald J. Trump to the White House, Andanar said the President has found a “good friend” in Washington.

Unlike former US President Barack Obama, who had called on Manila to investigate the deaths under the war on drugs, Trump took the diplomatic stance of supporting Duterte in his flagship program. This, according to Andanar, was treated by the President as the United States counterpart’s “respect for sovereignty.”

“Trump was the entire opposite of Obama. Since his first day in the White House, he vowed he will not shove in the throats of other nations the values of the United States, which means he will implement a policy of noninterference,” Andanar said.

“So, overall, it was just a hiccup in the relations between the Philippines and the United States. It was just about six months that we had to question and challenge our bilateral relations with the United States,” he added.

Trump supported Duterte’s brutal crackdown on illegal drugs and, in one occasion, even said his Philippine counterpart is “doing a good job” in addressing the country’s drug menace. This, however, did not sit well with US senators and congressmen, and has called on the White House to condemn the spate of killings in the country.

During their bilateral meeting in November, Trump did not directly raise the issue of human rights to Duterte, nor did they delve on the reported killings under the war on drugs. Andanar said the President found this move by Trump diplomatic.

However, the Palace official maintained the government is open to criticisms, and is not entirely against anyone who has a critical opinion on the war on drugs. It is just that the criticisms should not come with a price, he noted, like threatening to cancel aid and grants in the process due to the radical law and order measure of the President.

“What the President wants is an independent foreign policy, a foreign policy that we do not serve as lapdogs to anyone. I believe this was achieved when US President Donald Trump assumed his position in the White House,” Andanar said.