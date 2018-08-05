Drive+ Car Care Center opens in Quezon City

Story and photos by VJ Bacungan

QUEZON CITY – Drive+ Car Care Center formally opened its headquarters at 81 Panay Avenue, with a second entrance at 1320 Quezon Avenue.

Jason Manabat, the company’s brand manager, showcased the center’s services, expert advisers, accredited staff and “top-of-the-line” car care to serve their “ever-growing client base.”

“At Drive+ Car Care Center, we are committed to deliver more value to our customers in a manner that we have mastered throughout decades of experience with Tire Boy, our first concept service center,” Manabat said in his opening speech.

“By value, we do not only refer to the superior brands we can offer through this business center, but more so the best services and customer experience we can provide,” he added.

Tire Boy was the Manabat family’s first service center, which opened in 2000 on Maria Clara Street in Banawe.

The family has been in the local automotive scene for nearly six decades, starting with JM Auto Supply, which was established in 1960 by Jugo Manabat in the heart of Binondo, Manila.

In the ‘70s, through the leadership of Winston Manabat, the company evolved into a tire importer and was then known as JM Far East Inc (JM).

By the ‘90s, JM further developed its passion for quality by distributing world-famous brands like Yokohama, Goodyear, Dunlop, Falken, Hankook, General and Continental tires all over the country.

“Our initiative to transition into a world class service center is our testament to having a higher purpose as opposed to simply earning money,” Manabat said. “This is our way of enriching the car care scene through providing an unparalleled customer experience.”

Drive+ is open from Monday to Saturday, 8:30 a.m to 5:30 p.m. To know more about its services, call 398-2222.