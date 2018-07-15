Drilon’s warning: No-el Cha-cha’s true agenda

SENATE Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon warned over the weekend that “the real motive” behind moves to rush Charter changes is a “no midterm election” scenario, in which President Duterte will be empowered to appoint replacements for mayors, governors, congressmen, including incumbent senators, 12 of whom have terms expiring next year.

“As the saying goes, the cat is out of the bag,” said Drilon, asserting that “Charter change is being pushed in order that the [2019] election could be postponed. Clearly, Cha-cha is meant for ‘no-el.’”

In a statement issued on Sunday, Drilon aired his concern that “in the event the midterm election is canceled, the President could exercise his power to appoint every mayor, governor, congressman, and even senators.”

He pointed out that “there is no holdover provision in the Constitution. The officials who were elected last May 2016 elections will have to vacate their posts by June 30 of next year as provided for in the Constitution.”

However, Drilon declared, “the President can extend their terms or appoint their replacement,” recalling that such power was already upheld by the Supreme Court.

Still, he held out hopes the Duterte administration and its allies in Congress would “seriously consider the people’s sentiment about Charter change and federalism,” citing recent survey results that, Drilon said, showed “a greater majority of Filipinos are opposed to Charter change.”

According to him, the Charter change issue needs to undergo further study. “There are still so many things we must review and study well. In the last survey, the majority, or 7 out of 10 people, said we should refrain from changing the

Constitution now.”

The senator suggested that lawmakers give priority instead to solutions to pressing problems, instead of front-loading self-serving Charter changes that, among others, would allow incumbent officials to extend their terms.

“Filipinos are more concerned about the ballooning inflation, rising prices of fuel products and basic commodities, unemployment and criminality, which the government should be able to address first,” said Drilon.

In the same statement over the weekend, Drilon pleaded with Senate and House leaders allied with President Duterte “not to rush Charter change and let the committee system work” when the two chambers of Congress reconvene regular sessions on July 23.