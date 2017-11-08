Drilon set to push review of GCG law

Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon on Wednesday reiterated his readiness to file a resolution calling for a Senate review of the implementation of Republic Act (RA) 10149, which created the Governance Commission for Government-Owned and -Controlled Corporations (GCG) to regulate GOCCs, when Congress reconvenes session on November 13.

“Yes, if only to start an inquiry on the implementation of the GCG law,” Drilon told the BusinessMirror . “You can only do that if there is a resolution.”

Drilon, who authored RA 10149, added that the upcoming Senate review of the GCG law will be carried out as “part of Congress oversight functions.”

The upcoming Senate scrutiny was triggered by reports on alleged self-dealing by Social Security System (SSS) officers handling the pension fund’s investment and the recent exposé of billions of pesos in fat bonuses and other questionable benefits granted to GOCCs.

The resolution authorizing the GOCC inquiry is expected to lead to measures that will prevent and penalize alleged abuses exposed in the recent cases of alleged self-dealing by SSS officials and excessive bonuses in some GOCCs.

The chairman of the SSS, Dean Amado O. Valdez, has promised a full and fair investigation, and assured the fund’s members their investment funds are intact. However, he acknowledged that, per the initial details provided by Commissioner Jose Gabriel M. La Viña, there could be a clear conflict of interest committed by some officials if, indeed, they are found to have tapped the SSS’s accredited stockbrokers to advise them on their alleged personal trades in the market.

La Viña, in his administrative complaint, accused SSS Executive Vice President for Investments Rizaldy Capulong and three others of serious dishonesty and grave misconduct.

The others are Equities Division Chief Reginald Candelaria, Equities Product Development Head Ernesto Francisco and Chief Actuary George Ongkeko Jr.

Capulong, Candelaria and Francisco allegedly acted on the advice given by the SSS-accredited stock- brokers and used the information for personal trades, i.e., to buy and sell stocks and earn profits using information that otherwise should have been used to grow the SSS investments.

Ongkeko was included by La Viña for his alleged neglect in keeping records of the trades allegedly done by the three others.

Under RA 10149, government officials can be held liable for violating their fiduciary duty.

Meanwhile, Section 24 on Restitution could also be revisited in the upcoming Senate review, in the context of the Commission on Audit’s (COA) disallowance of the billions in bonuses and allowances received by officials and employees in dozens of GOCCs, led by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). Section 24 states that, “Upon the determination and report of the Commission on Audit that properties or monies belonging to the GOCC are in the possession of a member of the board or officer without authority, or that profits are earned by the member of the board or officer in violation of the fiduciary duty, or the aggregate per diems, allowances and incentives received in a particular year are in excess of the limits provided under the Act, the member of the board or officer, receiving such properties or monies, shall return the same to the GOCC.”

It adds, “Failure to make the restitution within 30 days after a written demand has been served shall, after trial and final judgment, be punished by an imprisonment of one year and a fine equivalent to twice the amount to be restituted, and in the discretion of the court of competent jurisdiction, disqualification to hold public office.”

Moreover, Section 20 of the same law included provisions on Trustee Relation to the Properties, Interests and Monies of the GOCC, which states, thus: “Except for the per diem received for the actual attendance in board meetings and the reimbursement for actual and reasonable expenses and incentives as authorized by the GCG, any and all realized and unrealized profits and/or benefits including, but not limited to, the share in the profits, incentives of members of the board or officers in excess of the authorized by the GCG, stock options, dividends and other similar offers or grants from corporations, where the GOCC is a stockholder or investor, and any benefit from the performance of members of the board or officers of the corporation acting for and in behalf of the GOCC in dealing with its properties, investments in other corporations, management of subsidiaries and other interest, are to be held in trust by such member of the board or officer for the exclusive benefit of the GOCC represented.”