Drilon denounces Alvarez’s ‘interchamber discourtesy’

Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon denounced as a breach of “interchamber courtesy” recent verbal attacks spewed by Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez against the Senate that Drilon suspects to be part of the House leader’s scheme to abolish the upper chamber to make way for a unicameral legislature.

“To me, it is beyond the legislative agenda,” Drilon said, referring to recent criticisms mouthed by Alvarez against the Senate.

“In the first place, that is not done because of interchamber courtesies. I have served as senator for 20 years and this is the first time I heard a Speaker of the House attacking the Senate,” he added.

Drilon voiced suspicion that the Speaker’s spewing bad-natured remarks is part of a plot to justify abolition of the Senate. “Beyond the criticisms, unfounded as it is…I think this is part of the effort to diminish the Senate stature in the eyes of the people so that when Charter changes are made, it would be easy for them to abolish the Senate.”

“This attack on the Senate is part of the deliberate attempt to weaken the Senate as an institution of democracy,” Drilon said. “The Senate is part of the check and balance system within the legislature; in the same manner that the Senate may not agree with the House, the House may not agree with the Senate.”

He added: “That is precisely part of the Senate. Not all that the House members want to pass [could passed by the Senate]. That’s precisely the reason we have a check and balance in the same manner that not all the bills passed by the Senate should be approved by the House. This is a democratic way of doing it.”

Drilon voiced concern that the House Speaker’s attacks on the Senate as an institution “weaken our role as an institution which checks on the other house.”

For instance, the senator cited the death-penalty bill that Alvarez complained remained pending in the Senate. Drilon said this was simply because the majority of the Senators were against it. “Therefore, the position of the Senate is not to revive the death penalty. Why should we be criticized for not passing that? That’s part of our duty to make a judgment; that’s what we are elected for—to make a judgment whether a particular

law should be passed.”

Drilon explained that Senate committees are controlled by the majority, adding that “therefore, the majority has not included it as part of the legislative agenda. You may be aware that we have these regular meetings with the House leadership where we agree on a legislative agenda. The death penalty is not there. The restoration of the death penalty is not part of our legislative agenda.”