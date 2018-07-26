Drilon backs fiscal perks’ review despite cool regard for 2nd-batch tax reforms

DESPITE earlier reports that many senators are wary about sponsoring the second package of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law until a full review of the first package is completed, the opposition leader in the Senate is backing a key plank of the next-round reforms.

Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon affirmed support on Thursday for continuing efforts to rationalize fiscal incentives, saying he has long been advocating it.

Drilon told reporters at the Senate Kapihan forum there are now 14 agencies “promoting investments by granting incentives.”

He added: “In our studies, it showed that there are 123 investment laws today. That is why in the last Congress, since the rationalization was not on the agenda, I pushed for the Tax Incentive Management and Transparency Act [Timta],” said Drilon.

He explained that Timta was crafted to “require reporting from the recipients of the incentives to provide data on the benefits of the incentives granted to them,” noting that “they are supposed to report as to what benefits the people would have, like in terms of employment generation.”

He added: “We have to rationalize these [because] there are 123 tax incentive laws that are in our books today.”

Drilon recalled a study showed that in 2015, at least P300 billion in forgone revenues resulted from the tax incentives granted. “The question is, what benefits the people get out of these incentives? All of these things must be studied. I believe it’s about time that we rationalize these incentives that we grant.”

Drilon lamented that “notwithstanding all these incentives, we still lagged behind in terms of foreign direct investment among Southeast Asian nations.”

He asserted the need to “rationalize these and find out whether really this is the

reason why companies would come to the Philippines,” vowing to back any remedial measure that will “rationalize” existing tax incentives.

“It is about time that we look at these,” said Drilon. “As we know, there are a lot of abuses; [some are enjoying] perpetual [perks]. [Those] tax holidays are perpetual to some companies. I am supporting the rationalization.”

Asked if there was a better chance of quickly passing the Timta, Drilon replied: “That is why, if we push this, there is a better chance that we can rationalize the incentives granted. We must look at this to check on the abuses.”

He, however, acknowledged the law is taking time to pass even as the measure is expected to earn more revenues for the Department of Finance. “Have you heard of the word lobby?” Drilon asked, but declined to elaborate nor name the group behind

the lobby.

“My position is, this is one area where we can prevent a revenue leak or minimize it and therefore, increase the taxes that we collect. I am in favor of sin taxes. I sponsored that. Insofar as I am concerned, we should have higher taxes on cigarettes and liquor,” added Drilon, indirectly indicating where the lobby comes from.

At the same time, Drilon brushed off concerns aired by some senators that rationalizing incentives may turn off investors.

“I don’t believe that. As long as the environment for doing business is favorable, they will not leave,” said Drilon. “What we must stop is the taking advantage of the incentives, which should no longer be there because they had served their purpose.”