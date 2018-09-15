Dr. Susy Pineda Mercado, Special Envoy for Global Health Initiatives, honored as one of World’s Most Influential Filipina Women

THE Department of Foreign Affairs lauded on Saturday the selection of Dr. Susan P. Mercado, Special Envoy of the President on Global Health Initiatives, as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipina Women in the World (Global FWN100 Award™) for 2018 by the Filipina Women’s Network (FWN).

She was scheduled to receive this award on 14 September 2018 at the Gala Awards Ceremony of the 15th Filipina Leadership Global Summit in London.

“We warmly congratulate Dr. Mercado on this singular achievement. This adds yet another feather to her cap,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter S. Cayetano said.

“Her proven track record and body of work in the field of international public health serve as an inspiration to the next generation of Filipina leaders to excel in their field and spearhead projects that would positively impact their community, their country and the society,” Secretary Cayetano added.

Dr. Mercado was honored under the Innovator and Thought Leader award category, which recognizes women who have broken new ground in the global workplace, or have improved the lives of others by helping develop a product or service in various fields. Dr. Mercado was selected from an outstanding field of nominees from around the world.

The Global FWN100 Award™ recognizes 100 women of Philippine ancestry who are changing the face of leadership in the global workplace, having reached status for outstanding work in their respective fields and are recognized for their achievement and contributions to society, female mentorship or femtorship and legacy.

FWN, which confers the awards, is a US-based international advocacy organization that seeks to increase the power and influence of Filipina women as leaders and policy makers at all levels in corporate, government, and community organizations to achieve economic and social justice and women’s rights.

A medical doctor with 30 years of experience and dedication to public health, Dr. Mercado is also a recognized woman leader for transformative public health through her civil society action and community mobilization.

Dr. Mercado has served the World Health Organization (WHO) for more than 15 years, where she led the response to some of the most complex challenges of public health today, such as non-communicable diseases and their risk factors of tobacco, alcohol, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity.

She also previously served as Undersecretary and Chief of Staff of the Philippine Department of Health where she oversaw major health system reforms and was recognized as a champion for public health.

Dr. Mercado graduated from the University of the Philippines with a degree in AB Philosophy (magna cum laude). She obtained her Doctor of Medicine and Master of Public Health degrees from the same university. She is married to former Philippine senator and radio broadcaster Orlando Mercado, and has two children and a grandchild.