DPWH weekend repair of 4 roads in Quezon City

Weekend repair works of the Department of Public Works and Highways – National Capital Region (DPWH – NCR) will resume covering four (4) major roads of Quezon City beginning 11 p.m. Friday, July 27, 2018.

With the clearance from Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), DPWH – NCR road rehabilitation will cover the areas at Epifanio delos Santos Avenue (EDSA) southbound direction from in front of Francesca Tower to after Scout Borromeo, 3rd lane from the center island; and at the northbound direction from Vertis North to Trinoma Mall, 2nd lane from the sidewalk.

Other roads that will undergo reblocking activity include the northbound directions of Congressional Avenue, from before corner Jupiter Street, 1st lane; Fairview Avenue, from Mindanao Avenue Extension to Jordan Plains Subdivision, 3rd lane; and Batasan Road, from Commonwealth Avenue to Kalinisan Street, 1st lane.

DPWH – NCR Director Melvin B. Navarro said that affected road lanes will be passable by 5 a.m. Monday, July 30, 2018. In the meantime, motorists are advised to take alternate routes due to expected traffic build-up on affected areas.